DU Hockey remains at No. 3 in the national polls





DENVER The University of Denver hockey team remained at No. 3 in the national polls after the latest rankings from USCHO.com and USA Hockey/The Rink Live were released Monday. The Pioneers remain at their highest ranking since they were also ranked No. 3 in every poll on Nov. 27. In the Pairwise Rankings that determine the NCAA Tournament field, Denver and North Dakota are still technically tied with the same score for third place in the Pairwise Rankings, but the Fighting Hawks have a slight edge in the tiebreaker ( RPI). UND is right behind DU in both polls at No. 4. Both Denver and North Dakota advanced to the semifinals of this week's NCHC Frozen Faceoff after the Pioneers won their series in straight games against Minnesota Duluth, while the Fighting Hawks did the same against Miami. Boston College remains the unanimous No. 1 team in the country in both national rankings, while Boston University is second and Michigan State falls behind the two NCHC squads at No. 5. Quinnipiac, Maine, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan round out the top. 10. The NCHCs have six ranked teams, which are tied with Hockey East for the most of any conference. The conference also leads all leagues with five schools in the top 15. The conference's other selections in the polls behind DU and UND are Omaha at No. 11/11, Colorado College at No. 12/13, Western Michigan at No. 15/15 and St. Cloud State at No. 17/17. Denver will take on St. Cloud State in the Frozen Faceoff Semifinals on Friday at 6:30 PM MT at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The championship game is on Saturday at 6:30 PM MT. About the USCHO.com survey: The rankings are compiled weekly and consist of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. About the USA Hockey/The Rink Live Poll: The rankings are compiled each week in collaboration with the American Hockey Coaches Association. The poll includes input from coaches and journalists representing each of the six NCAA Division I hockey conferences, as well as composite votes from officials from the AHCA and USA Hockey.

