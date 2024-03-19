Sports
Guildford Dragon NEWS
Published on: March 19, 2024
Updated on: March 18, 2024
Report by Chris Andrews
Percy Collino (Ashford) won the 1960s Eastern Masters and has achieved a top 10 British ranking in his age group in just twelve months since his return to competitive table tennis.
Adam Laws (Godalming) was the top Surrey Mens Veteran, playing for Central in the Veterans Mens British League Division 1 Group 1, where he finished on 93.75%.
At its heart was the best Surrey team winning the Division 1 title.
The team consisted of Adam Laws, Chris Clinton, Dave Savage and Phil Snelson (Burymead).
Graham Spicer 1 finished bottom of Division 2, Group 2.
Graham Spicer 2 won the Division 4 Group 1 title and their team included Dariusz Zurowski, Jaroslaw Chrzanowski, Choong Youn Lee (New Malden) and Pawel Meryn (New Malden).
Graham Spicer 3 came third in Division 5 Group 1 and Crusaders came fifth in Division 5 Group 1.
MiJung Choi was the top Surrey Womens Veteran playing for Topspin Fusion in the Veteran Womens British League finishing at 100% and her team Topspin Fusion won the Division 1 title.
The topspin Fusion team consisted of MiJung Choi, Michelle McGovern (Croydon), Malgorzata Muda and Silvia Trenti.
The Ashford super 60s veterans team were promoted to the Premier Division of the super veterans League earlier this year, the team consisting of Percy Collino, Michael Silver (Ashford) and Rubert Bole. They won five of the five matches, with Percy playing at number 1 and winning 10/10.
In the Veterans British League, Ashford 1 won promotion to Division 2, with Michael Silver and Percy Collino playing for Ashford.
Krish Chotai (New Malden) was the top Surrey Boys Junior playing for Fusion 1 in the Boys Junior British League Premier Division where he finished on 60% in the averages and his team Fusion 1 finished third in the league.
Graham Spicer topped the Surrey team, winning the Division 5 title. The team consisted of Sebastian Mak, Siu Kit, Bryan Chow, Noah Byrne-Smith (New Malden) and Pok Kwan Lee (New Malden).South Croydon TTC came third in Division 5.
Evelyn Pace was the top Surrey Girl Junior playing for Greenhouse Girls 1 in the Girls Junior British League Premier Division.
Graham Spicer topped the Surrey team, finishing second in Division 2 and missing out on the title by just one point. The team consisted of Chui-Que Wong (Nieuw Malden), Aldora Li (Nieuw Malden), Olivia Mak (Nieuw Malden) and Man Yin Ng (Nieuw Malden).
Surrey's Over-60 County team of Percy Collino, Samson Bekele, Rubert Bole and Carmen Vadji (New Malden) won promotion to the Premier Division of the Over-60 County Championships, winning every match in their division.
The National Junior League at BATTS saw Crusaders A in Alpha Division (Division 1). Played 10 matches, won 10 sets 56-4 and represented by Isaac Lennon (Sutton) at 100%. Jaydan Griffiths (Sutton) at 93.7%, Shing Him Yuen (Sutton) at 93.7% and Nico Mayorga (Sutton) at 85.7%.
At Cippenhams National Junior League, Graham Spicer A won the First Division title and the final day team consisted of Aleksei Dhillon-Francis (New Malden) on 88.9%, Hojeong Yoon (New Malden) on 88.9% and Aryan Sarma (New Malden).Eunice Lam (New Malden), Kelly Ng (New Malden) and Eesah Jamaluddin (New Malden) played key roles for Graham Spicer A in recent days, with Eunice winning 22 of 26 matches.
Graham Spicer B finished fourth in Division 1. Graham Spicer C and Graham Spicer D played in the third division, with Graham Spicer C only one point ahead of Graham Spicer D as champions.
Alyona Bondar (New Malden) had an excellent day for the D team, winning 9 out of 9.
Shing Him Yuen won the triple at the 2024 Sutton Closed and won the Open Singles, Division 2 Singles and the Handicap event.
Paul Drinkhall (Ashford) from Surrey played at the World Team Championships in Busan, South Korea, where England were knocked out by Romania.
In Paul's match he only just lost 11-9 in the fifth set. Before that, Paul was part of the team that defeated Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan.
Shaquille Webb-Dixon and Robert Pelc (Sutton) played for Fusion as Fusion lost 6-1 to BATTS in the Senior British League Premier Division.
Jospeh Langham-Ferreira played for Brighton as they lost 4-3 to Drumchapel Glasgow in the Senior British League Premier Division.
