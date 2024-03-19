Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer's contract: $87 million, eight years





TUSCALOOSA, Ala. Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer had his contract approved Monday by the compensation committee of the UA System Board of Trustees. DeBoer is scheduled to earn $87 million over an eight-year deal that runs through December 31, 2031. He will earn $10 million in the first year and his compensation will grow to $11.75 million in the final year. With that contract, DeBoer makes a colossal jump in his compensation after earning $4.2 million in salary with Washington last season. That ranked No. 44 among public school coaches, according to the USA TODAY football coach salary database. However, after leading the Huskies to the College Football Playoff, he would receive a significant raise. Washington athletics director Troy Dannen said he put a $9.4 million offer on the table after the Sugar Bowl. However, DeBoer ultimately turned that down and became head coach at Alabama, replacing Nick Saban after Saban decided to retire on January 10. Saban would make $11.5 million in 2024. DeBoer's contract is 90% guaranteed. MORE:Relive Nick Saban's epic Alabama football coaching career with a special book! What is Kalen DeBoer's buyout? DeBoer would owe Alabama the following if he leaves before his contract expires: 2024: $5 million

2025: $4 million

2026: $3 million

2027-2031: $0 What is Kalen DeBoer's salary in Alabama football? This is what the school will pay DeBoer in salary each year: 2024: $10 million

2025: $10.25 million

2026: $10.5 million

2027: $10.75 million

2028: $11 million

2029: $11.25 million

2030: $11.5 million

2031: $11.75 million Where Kalen DeBoer ranks among college football coaches in terms of salary DeBoer is ranked fourth among public school college football coaches for 2024. Here are the rankings based on the schools' salary: Clemson's Dabo Swinney: $11 million Georgia's Kirby Smart: $10.75 million Steve Sarkisian of Texas: $10.6 million Alabama's Kalen DeBoer and Florida State's Mike Norvell: $10 million Contributing: Steve Berkowitz, USA TODAY Sports. Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, covering Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at [email protected] or follow him@_NickKellyon X.

