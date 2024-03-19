Gophers men's hockey knows it's NCAA tournament play; St. Cloud State and Bemidji State have work to do





If you're looking for drama about Minnesota's Division I men's hockey teams, there are several levels available this weekend. For the Gophers, there shouldn't be any drama until Sunday, when the 16-team NCAA tournament field is announced. The Gophers lost 2-1 to Michigan in a Big Ten semifinal on Saturday, but are safe in the national tournament. They are ranked No. 8 in the PairWise computer ratings, which help fill and seed the NCAA field, and will likely be one of four No. 2 seeds. There will be win-or-go-home drama at Bemidji State on Friday night when the Beavers play Michigan Tech for the CCHA tournament championship. The winner will win the Mason Cup and one of six automatic NCAA bids that go to the conference tournament champions. In St. Paul, the drama centers on St. Cloud State, which will play in the NCHC Frozen Four semifinals, and Colorado College, which did not earn a trip to Xcel Energy Center. St. Cloud State, which defeated Western Michigan 5-1 on Sunday to win an NCHC quarterfinal series, is No. 17 in the PairWise, and that puts the Huskies on the outside, at least for now. They'll look to change that by beating No. 4 Denver in Friday's semifinals at 7:30 p.m., and a win could earn the Huskies a spot in the NCAA field. Friday 4:00 PM semi-final games North Dakota vs. Nebraska Omaha. The winners will meet Saturday at 7:30 PM for the NCHC title and automatic NCAA bid. Colorado College is ranked No. 14 in the PairWise and as of now is the last team in the NCAA field. The Tigers' problem, however, is that they won't have a chance to improve their record in St. Paul after losing 2-1 to Nebraska Omaha on Sunday. They need Denver to beat St. Cloud State, which would eliminate the Huskies' NCAA chances. Here's a conference-by-conference breakdown of teams' chances of making the NCAA tournament: NCHC (five NCAA bids): No. No. 3 North Dakota, No. 4 Denver and 11 Nebraska Omaha are safely in the NCAA field, while Western Michigan has a 99% chance, according to College Hockey News' PairWise Probability Matrix, which runs 20,000 simulations of the remaining games. That leaves St. Cloud State (21%) or Colorado College (49%) in the mix for a spot. Both St. Cloud State and Colorado College also hope No. 15 Cornell loses in the ECAC Tournament. Big Ten (four NCAA bids): No. No. 5 Michigan State and No. 10 Michigan will play Saturday for the Big Ten title and the automatic bid. The loser Spartans-Wolverines, the No. 8 Gophers and No. 9 Wisconsin are safely in the NCAA field. Hockey East (four NCAA bids): No. No. 1 Boston College, No. 2 Boston University and No. 6 Maine are locks for the NCAA field, and No. 12 Massachusetts has a 91% chance of getting in, according to the PairWise matrix. ECAC (one NCAA bid): Defending champion Quinnipiac is safely in the NCAA field at No. 7 in the PairWise. The top-seeded Bobcats face St. Lawrence in the ECAC semifinals, while Cornell faces Dartmouth. Ranked No. 15 in the PairWise, Cornell needs at least one win to reach the NCAA Tournament. CCHA (one NCAA bid): No. No. 35 Michigan Tech and No. 31 Bemidji State meet Friday for an automatic NCAA bid. Atlantic Hockey (one NCAA bid): No. No. 21 Rochester Institute of Technology faces No. 25 American International for an automatic NCAA bid. The road to St. Paul The NCAA men's tournament field will be announced Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU and ESPN-Plus. The men's Frozen Four takes place April 11-13 at the Xcel Energy Center. Here is a projection of the field in the four regions: Providence, RI 1. Boston College vs. 4. Colorado College 2. Maine vs. 3. Wisconsin Springfield, Mass. 1. Boston University vs. 4. Western Michigan 2. State of Michigan vs. 3. Massachusetts Sioux Falls, S.D 1. North Dakota vs. 4. Bemidji State 2. Gophers vs. 3. Nebraska Omaha Maryland Heights, Mo. 1. Denver vs. 4. RIT 2. Quinnipiac vs. 3. Michigan

