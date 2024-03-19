How about it! Cricket enthusiasts in Saudi Arabia follow their favorite game with passion

RIYADH: Cricket is a hugely popular sport, the most watched sport in the world after football, and has been played in Saudi Arabia for more than five decades, mainly by foreign workers from Asian countries.

In the late 1970s, cricket associations were formed and began organizing matches on weekends in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. The game gradually became popular with the local population, but the enthusiasts were still mainly Asian expats who were familiar with the game. Cricket is followed as a religion in South Asian countries.

These South Asian expats in the Kingdom supported their favorite game with passion. However, the establishment of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, established in 2020, has allowed the game to flourish and introduced a culture of cricket across the kingdom by establishing a series of programs aimed at promoting the game among locals and expats .

Those who played the game told Arab News that it was not easy at first to pursue their dream of playing cricket as equipment such as bats, pads, balls, gloves and helmets were not easily available. In the past, players would bring equipment from their home country, but now several stores offer cricket kits.

Cricket is a game that requires a wealth of equipment to stay safe and achieve optimal performance levels. This includes protective equipment, cricket training equipment and cricket field equipment. Abdul Waheed, a star player for the Saudi cricket team that has won two consecutive ACC Men Challenger Cups, the first last year and one this year in Bangkok, told Arab News.

All cricket equipment is available in Riyadh with shops in the Hai Al-Wizarat, Shumaisi and Manfuha areas. You can just visit the stores and buy it. If certain equipment is not available or you want a better quality brand, it will take some time to get it from Pakistan and India, Waheed said.

You can get all good quality equipment at these stores. If you want normal equipment for practice or if you want brand quality bats, pads and all equipment, it is available. If it is a large order, these stores also offer a discount.

We, the players of the Saudi cricket team, also buy equipment from these stores, he said.

Arab News spoke to some shop owners and retailers in Riyadh.

Ikramullah Khan, a shop owner at Sialkot Sports in Hai Al-Wizarat district, one of the oldest shops supplying cricket equipment in Riyadh, told Arab News: We have been supplying cricket equipment for 22 years. My father started it and now I run this shop with my brother, who supplies all the cricket equipment for both hardball and softball cricket. We sell everything, including trophies.

Anyone interested in cricket is welcome to visit our store and purchase it. We offer all types of equipment, both normal and brand equipment and high-quality equipment. If a customer wants a brand that is not available in my store, I will take my time and arrange for the shipment to come from Pakistan, but most of the equipment is available in my store, he said.

If you buy a cheap bat for softball cricket, the cost varies between SR90 ($24) and SR240, while the cost for a bat to play the hard ball ranges from SR350 to SR1600, which is original. brand names such as CA, MB Malik and Ihsan.

Khan said: Like every other company in the market, our business was also hit hard during the pandemic, and even after that, an equal number of families left the Kingdom on their way home. With business improving and the popularity of cricket growing more than ever after the establishment of the Saudi Cricket Federation, we are hopeful that our turnover will increase as cricket clubs here in Riyadh such as the Riyadh Cricket Association, Riyadh Cricket League and other affiliated clubs. with it, as well as players from clubs in neighboring Al Kharj, Majmaah, Mazahimiyah, they all come to buy equipment in my store. Sometimes people come from Buraidah and Qassim to buy equipment.

Abid Meraj, from AR Sports, another major store that supplies equipment at its outlets in various areas in Riyadh, told Arab News: We welcome our customers to purchase cricket-related equipment at our store in Al-Ghubairah and in Al-Wizarat.

People can just visit our stores and buy all kinds of equipment to play their favorite game with required safety. Protective equipment such as gloves, helmets, pads and arm guards are important when playing hardball cricket and we provide everything at our stores, he said.

Khurram Mustafa, a cricket enthusiast and Pakistani entrepreneur, sought to boost the game in Saudi Arabia in 2021 by supplying cricket kits to Pakistan's Saudi Company for Hardware, or SACO.

However, the initiative suffered a setback as the response was not that enthusiastic, which was mainly attributed to the pandemic and lack of suitable cricket fields for practice, he said.

With the popularity of cricket growing, with the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation at the helm, and a continued enthusiasm for cricket in Saudi Arabia, especially among expats from Asian countries who are already familiar with the game, Mustafa is hopeful about it resumption of cricket supply. equipment.

Undeterred by the initial challenges, Mustafa remains steadfast in his passion for cricket and aims to facilitate its accessibility not only within SACO but also in sports stores across the Kingdom.

My continued commitment to promoting the sport shows my determination to overcome obstacles and promote a thriving cricket culture in Saudi Arabia, he said.