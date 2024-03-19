Notable weight changes in FSU football team during Tour Of Duty program

The Florida State Football Tour of Duty offseason strength and conditioning program is complete and spring camp is just around the corner.

As has often been the case, this year's Tour of Duty proved fruitful in terms of players on FSU's roster transforming their bodies. FSU shared updated weights Monday morning on how players' bodies have shifted in recent months.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell said this year's winter conditioning program was among the best he has ever experienced.

“One of the things I'm most happy about is that if you look at the overall average of our team, this is the strongest we've been in our time here. That says a lot when you look at the age of our team. ,” Norvell said during his press conference Monday. “We've had some young guys really coming up and we've had some really explosive and powerful players graduate, but our team average on the bench, squat and power clean is better than what it has been. That gives me a lot of excitement and confidence in the work these guys have done. Now it's time to transfer that to the field.”

Here's a position-by-position look through the FSU roster, looking at the significant weight changes for the newcomers since their arrival and for the returning players from last season to now:

At quarterback, the only notable weight change was quarterback transfer DJ Uiagalelei from Oregon State. He was already a big quarterback at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds when he enrolled in January, but that has only become more so since he added another 10 pounds in the past two months.

Now at 255 pounds, that seems to confirm exactly how much FSU wants to use his big frame as a physical, tough-to-handle contender in the running game.

At running back, bulking appears to be one of the goals of the offseason, as quite a few members of the backfield have added weight during the offseason thus far.

Alabama transfer Roydell Williams is up 10 pounds from when he gained weight to 225 during spring training and returning players Lawrance Toafili, Caziah Holmes and Sam Singleton all added weight as well. Toafili is up eight pounds to 196, Holmes is up seven pounds to 215 and Singleton has gained 11 pounds to reach 199 at spring camp.

Wide receiver is a bit of a mixed bag in that some players add weight while others lose a few pounds. The transfer additions, Jalen Brown and Malik Benson, are down eight and five pounds, respectively. Brown now weighs 172, while Benson is now at 190.

Conversely, freshman receivers BJ Gibson and Camdon Frier quickly added weight. Gibson is up nine pounds to 199 after enrolling at 190 in January, while Frier is up seven pounds to 192 entering his freshman spring at FSU.

The only returning receiver to make a significant weight change since last season is senior wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas. Perhaps in an effort to be more sustainable, Douglas has gained 10 pounds since the 2023 season and now stands at 199 pounds.

At tight end, the only notable changes were freshman Landen Thomas dropping 10 pounds to 235 in the two months since he was here and sophomore Jerrale Powers dropping six pounds to 230.

Offensively it is again a mixed bag of ups and downs. Florida transfer Richie Leonard is up 15 pounds to 335 from weighing 320 when he enrolled. Sophomore transfer guard Keiondre Jones also put on some weight, gaining seven pounds and reaching 339 in the spring. Veteran offensive tackle Robert Scott is the biggest weight changer on the FSU roster so far this offseason, gaining 26 pounds to enter the spring at 339.

On the other hand, second-year tackle transfer Jeremiah Byers has lost five pounds to 320 entering spring, while Jaylen Early is down nine pounds to 290 and Bryson Estes is down 15 pounds to 285 entering spring camp.

Switching sides of the ball, some of the more drastic transformations early this season occurred at the defensive end position.

Georgia transfer Marvin Jones Jr. and returning starter Patrick Payton each looked noticeably bigger during the Tour of Duty and the updated weights bear that out. Jones has gained seven pounds and is now listed at 257, while Payton has gained 15 pounds and is now listed at 254. It will be fascinating to see what that extra weight can do for Payton, who has made an impact at smaller weights throughout his FSU career. .

Sione Lolohea, a transfer recruit from Oregon State, went the opposite direction than Jones, dropping 10 pounds to enter the spring at a listed weight of 260 pounds which should help his mobility a bit. Redshirt sophomore Aaron Hester also lost six pounds to 235 in the spring.

Redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr. is up seven pounds to 251 in the spring, while redshirt sophomore Dante Anderson added eight pounds to reach 248.

At defensive tackle, Colorado State transfer Grady Kelly has handled the weight gain the FSU coaching staff wanted from him very well. After making weight at 285 pounds in January, Kelly is now listed at 299 (a gain of 14 pounds) entering his freshman spring at FSU. Redshirt junior Joshua Farmer has also gained another seven pounds and will start the spring at 318 pounds, 68 pounds more than the 250 pounds he weighed when he signed with the Seminoles.

One of the more interesting positions to watch this spring, linebacker, had a few weight shifts this offseason. Veteran of the chamber DJ Lundy has dropped a bit, listed at 240 pounds after playing the 2023 season at 244 pounds. True freshman Jayden Parrish has already gained five pounds in his two months on campus, going from 215 to 220 on FSU's list.

Redshirt freshman linebackers Blake Nichelson and Justin Cryer are both making the most of their first full offseason in the program. Nichelson is up five pounds from last year to 220, while Cryer added seven pounds and is listed at 232 in the spring.

Finally, there have been eight weight changes of more than six pounds in the secondary since the end of the 2023 season, all of which added additional weight.

Miami transfer Davonte Brown is the biggest gainer of the bunch, adding 16 pounds in two months to get to 201 pounds as he transitions from cornerback to safety role. Freshman Cai Bates has also made the most of his short time on campus, adding 10 pounds to jump to 190 heading into his first spring in college football.

Redshirt freshman safety KJ Kirkland is up nine pounds to 206, veteran safety Shyheim Brown is up eight pounds to 213 and nickel cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. has also grown, adding eight pounds to reach 178.

Redshirt freshman cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls and true freshmen Charles Lester III and Jamari Howard also added six pounds each, to 176, 181 and 191 pounds, respectively.

