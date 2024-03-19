Sports
Tennis player collapses mid-match at Miami Open as doctor rushes to help before being taken off court in wheelchair in terrifying scenes
- French tennis player Arthur Cazaux collapsed on the court during the Miami Open
- He lay on the ground for several seconds before the medic rushed on
French tennis player Arthur Cazaux collapsed in terrifying scenes midway through his match at the Miami Open on Monday.
The 21-year-old's showdown against compatriot Harold Mayot came in the deciding third set when Cazaux fell to the ground as he prepared to serve back with no one around him.
He lay on the ground for several seconds before the referee finally got down from his chair and a medic rushed over to help.
Images later showed Cazaux being led off the field in a wheelchair after treatment.
He had previously complained of cramps during the match, but the referee reportedly said Cazaux had stopped due to 'illness'.
Cazaux, world number 74, reached the fourth round of the Australian Open earlier this year
Cazaux had leveled the match by winning the second set 7-5, after Mayot in Florida had won the first 6-4.
Temperatures in Miami on Monday hovered around 88 degrees Fahrenheit with humidity around 70 percent.
After receiving criticism on social media for his lack of response to Cazaux's fall, Mayot wrote: 'Stop starting a false controversy for nothing.
'It was a few games ago that he wasn't feeling well and started having cramps.
'I didn't see him fall and I thought he was down because he had a cramp. When I realized it was serious, I immediately went to him and I was very worried.
'I did my best to help. There is nothing but great friendship and complicity between us, and there always has been.
“You need to stop sending hate all the time. I wish him a good recovery and all the best.'
Cazaux, currently number 74 in the ATP rankings, reached the fourth round of the Australian Open earlier this year.
Mayot will now face Belgian David Goffin for a place in the main draw.
After receiving criticism on social media for his response to Cazaux's collapse, Mayot hit back
The Miami Open has been hit by two high-profile withdrawals in recent days.
Novak Djokovic will skip the event, saying less than a week after a surprise defeat at Indian Wells that he must balance his “private and professional schedule.”
Djokovic's announcement on his social media accounts on Saturday followed his 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 defeat to the unheralded Luca Nardi in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open.
'At this stage of my career I am busy balancing my private and professional schedule. I'm sorry I won't experience some of the best and most passionate fans in the world,” Djokovic wrote.
Emma Raducanu then withdrew on Monday evening on the eve of the tournament due to a lower back injury.
The former US Open champion has shown promising form in recent weeks, earning a tasty draw, but has suffered another injury setback.
It comes after Raducanu had an eight-month layoff following operations on both hands and an ankle.
