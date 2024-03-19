Semifinal matchups, times set for 2024 NCHC Frozen Faceoff

SAINT PAUL, Minn. After a pair of NCHC Quarterfinal Game 3s on Sunday night, all four spots in the 2024 NCHC Frozen Faceoff, scheduled for March 22-23, are locked up. No. 5-ranked North Dakota and No. 3 Denver made their way to Saint Paul, while No. 18 St. Cloud State and No. 12 Omaha needed all three games to book their trips to Xcel Energy Center.

With the matchups set, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference announced the start times for each Frozen Faceoff semifinal on Friday, March 22 at the Xcel Energy Center. Fifth-seeded Omaha will face top-seeded North Dakota in the first match at 4:00 PM CT. while No. 3 seed St. Cloud State will tangle with second-seeded Denver in the nightcap at 7:30 PM CT. The winners will then advance to the championship game on Saturday, March 23, with puck delivery at 7:38 PM CT at Xcel Energy Center. All three Frozen Faceoff games will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.

North Dakota (26-10-2) defeated eighth-seeded Miami in the NCHC quarterfinals by a combined score of 12-2, earning its fourth consecutive trip to the conference semifinals. The 2023-24 Penrose Cup champions have made nine of the 10 Frozen Faceoffs in NCHC history, but the lone NCHC Tournament title came in 2021 on home ice at Ralph Engelstad Arena. The Fighting Hawks are 2-6 all-time in the Frozen Faceoff semifinals.

Omaha (22-11-4) topped the No. 4 seed and 10th seed Colorado College in three games this weekend, earning its first-ever trip to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff. The Mavericks dropped Friday's quarterfinal opener in overtime but came back for 3-1 and 2-1 wins, with Sunday's one-goal win giving Omaha its first trip to the conference semifinals since 2001 in the CCHA provided. The Mavericks were the only road team and lower seed to win an NCHC quarterfinal series this year. UNO heads to Saint Paul having gone 6-1-0 in its last seven games and 8-1-1 in its last 10.

Omaha played three of four games against North Dakota during the regular season, including a sweep of UND in Omaha just two weekends ago for the first time in program history. In Grand Forks on January 12 and 13, the Mavericks won in overtime to open the series, while the Fighting Hawks won in regulation the next night.

Denver (26-9-3) defeated No. 7 seed Minnesota Duluth by a combined 9-2 to win the NCHC quarterfinal series. The Pioneers are the only team to make all ten Frozen Faceoffs in conference history. DU has captured a pair of NCHC Tournament titles, winning the first Frozen Faceoff in 2014 and claiming the crown again in 2018 at the first Frozen Faceoff at the Xcel Energy Center. However, the Pioneers are just 2-7 in their nine NCHC semifinal appearances. Denver heads to Saint Paul having won six of seven games and, like Omaha, is 8-1-1 in its last 10 games.

St. Cloud State (17-15-5) needed three games to defeat sixth-ranked Western Michigan and 14th-ranked Western Michigan in the NCHC quarterfinals. The Huskies won Friday's opener 5-2, then used a 5-1 victory on Sunday night to punch their ticket back to the Frozen Faceoff after dropping Saturday's Game 2. SCSU is the defending Frozen Faceoff champion and last won its second NCHC Tournament title. season (also in 2016). The Huskies are making their seventh trip to the Frozen Faceoff overall and are a perfect 6-0 in the NCHC semifinals.

The Pioneers and Huskies met four times during the regular season, with Denver going 3-0-1 in those games, including a sweep against SCSU in St. Cloud on March 1-2. The teams have met twice before at the Frozen Faceoff, splitting a few matches. The Huskies won a semifinal in 2016, while Denver won its second Frozen Faceoff title over SCSU in 2018.

Tickets for all sessions and one day for the Frozen Faceoff 2024 are on sale and available for purchase HERE, while ticket information can be found here. Discounted student tickets for the Frozen Faceoff are available through each participating team's athletic department ticket office.

In addition to the three Frozen Faceoff games at Xcel Energy Center on Friday and Saturday, fans in Saint Paul will have plenty of other events and activities to participate in. On Thursday, March 21, fans can attend team practices all day, starting at 10 a.m. :15pm CT and runs until 3pm CT. Fans attending practices must enter the Xcel Energy Center through Gate 1, which opens at 10 a.m. CT. After each practice on Thursday, a press conference will be held with the head coach and selected student-athletes. Fans can watch all Thursday's press conferences live (or archived) for free NCHC.tv.

Later Thursday evening, the conference will host its annual NCHC Awards Celebration at the St. Paul Event Center, when the conference will announce its individual award winners. Parents and guests of participating teams and individual award winners are welcome and may purchase tickets to the NCHC Awards Celebration by responding to Heather Weems ([email protected]) by Monday, March 18 at 5:00 PM CT. Fans and family members not in attendance can watch the event live for free on NCHC.tv. The awards ceremony begins at 5:15 PM CT. That same evening at the

Fan Fest returns once again to the Frozen Faceoff on Friday and Saturday, each day before the hockey games. Featuring music, delicious food and drinks, interactive games like bubble hockey, air hockey and more, Fan Fest will take place on Friday from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM CT and Saturday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM CT at a new location, Smorgies Bar & Restaurant (127 7eSt. W), across from Xcel Energy Center. Fan Fest is free and open to the public.

Before the Frozen Faceoff Championship Game on Saturday night, the Minnesota Wild will take on the St. Louis Blues at the Xcel Energy Center on Saturday afternoon at 1:00 PM CT. a separate ticket required for the game.

Fans traveling to Saint Paul for the Frozen Faceoff can book hotel rooms through a special link from Visit Saint Paul here.

For more information about Xcel Energy Center and fan policies, including bag policies, click here. For the latest Frozen Faceoff news, schedule, videos and more, visit NCHChockey.com and NCHC.tv and follow the NCHC onTweet,FacebookAndInstagram.

GAME SCHEDULE

Friday March 22(times CT)

Omaha vs. North Dakota – 4:07 PM

St. Cloud State vs. Denver – 7:37 PM

Saturday March 23(times CT)

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues – 1:00 PM(separate ticket required)

Championship Match – 7:38 PM

PRACTICE SCHEDULE (open to the public/enter via Gate 1)

Thursday March 21(times CT)

Omaha practice: 10:15 AM – 11:15 AM

North Dakota practice: 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

St. Cloud State practice: 12:45 – 1:45 p.m

Denver practice: 2:00 p.m. 3:00 p.m

