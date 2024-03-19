Achantha Sharath Kamal becomes India's No. 1 in latest ITTF rankings; Makes a huge leap





Hyderabad: Achantha Sharath Kamal made a huge improvement in the latest ITTF (International Table Tennis Federation) rankings to become India's No. 1 on Tuesday. He reached 34th place on the recently released list, making a huge jump of 54 places. The Indian veteran athlete improved his rankings thanks to his recent performance in the Singapore Smash where he reached the quarter-finals. He started the competition as a qualifier but reached the round of 16 by beating world number 13 Darko Jorgic and world number 22 Omar Assar along the way. Thanks to his sensational performance, he has made a huge improvement in the latest rankings. The improvement in the rankings will help Sharath ease his path to the Paris Olympics. Harmeet Desai (65) and Manav Thakkar (74th) are the other two Indian players in the list of top 100 rowers. In women's singles, Manika Batra (38th) is the top-ranked Indian despite falling two places. Sreeja Akula has improved her ranking by three places and moved up to 47th position, while Yashaswini Ghorpade is at 100th following a rise of one place. Sharath will be looking forward to a direct place at the Olympic Games in Paris with his performances in the coming competitions. He recently played a key role in India's campaign for the World Table Tennis Championships. read more Indian men's and women's table tennis teams qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics World Table Tennis Championship: Indian men's team misses out on assured Olympic berth; loses to South Korea World Table Tennis Championship: India Women fails to qualify for the Olympics, losing to Chinese Taipei

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.etvbharat.com/en/!sports/achantha-sharath-kamal-becomes-indias-no-dot-1-in-latest-ittf-rankings-takes-massive-leap-enn24031902279 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos