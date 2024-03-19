Sports
Esteban Gonzalez in the Top-10 after the first day of All-American Intercollegiate
HUMBLE Freshman and McAllen Memorial alumEsteban Gonzálezis in the top 10 of the leading University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's golf team on the first day of the All-American Intercollegiate on Monday at the Golf Club of Houston.
Gonzalez is tied for eighth with a two-round total of 144 and is just four shots off the lead held by UNLV's Yuki Moriyama, who posted a two-round total of 140. Gonzalez opened with a two-over-par first round 74 before bouncing. back in the second round with two under 70.
JuniorJuan Luis de Bethencourt Duqueequals 26ewith a total of 148 in two rounds. Duque opened with a first round one under par before carding a second round 77. FreshmanEmilio Gil Leyvaequals 57ewith a two-round total of 152 after posting a first-round 77 and then improving in the second round with a 75.
SeniorJavier Neira Garciaequals 64ewith a two-round total of 153 after posting rounds of 76 and 77. Redshirt juniorThat Sutherlandequals 88ewith a two-round total of 156 after surrendering rounds of 79 and then improving with a second-round 77. FreshmanEddie Laiwho participates in the individual tournament is ranked 22ndNLwith a two-round total of 154 after opening with a first-round 78 and then improving with a second-round 76.
As a team, UTRGV is 13ewith a two-round total of 597 after posting rounds of 298 and 299. The Vaqueros are four shots out of the top-10 and eight shots out of the top-five. Sam Houston has the lead on day one with a two-round total of 580, after rounds of 285 and 295.
The All-American Intercollegiate concludes on Tuesday with the final round beginning at 8 a.m
Results
*Compete as an individual
|Place
|Team
|Rd 1
|Rd 2
|Rd 3
|Total
|1.
|Sam Houston
|285
|295
|–
|580
|T-2.
|UNLV
|293
|291
|–
|584
|T-2.
|Texas technology
|296
|288
|–
|584
|4.
|Rice
|294
|294
|–
|588
|T-5.
|The state of Texas
|294
|295
|–
|289
|T-5.
|Houston
|295
|295
|–
|589
|T-7.
|Jale
|296
|294
|–
|590
|T-7.
|Kansas
|290
|300
|–
|590
|T-9.
|Baylor
|302
|291
|–
|593
|T-9.
|Lamar
|294
|299
|–
|593
|T-11.
|South Mississippi
|300
|296
|–
|596
|T-11.
|The state of Iowa
|298
|298
|–
|596
|13.
|UTRGV
|298
|299
|–
|597
|14.
|Iowa
|293
|306
|–
|599
|15.
|The state of Arkansas
|302
|298
|–
|600
|16.
|Cincinnati
|296
|309
|–
|605
|17.
|UTSA
|300
|306
|–
|606
|18.
|Memphis
|311
|297
|–
|608
|19.
|Houston 'B'
|305
|304
|–
|609
|20.
|Louisiana
|297
|319
|–
|616
|
