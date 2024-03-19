Esteban Gonzalez in the Top-10 after the first day of All-American Intercollegiate





HUMBLE Freshman and McAllen Memorial alum Esteban González is in the top 10 of the leading University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's golf team on the first day of the All-American Intercollegiate on Monday at the Golf Club of Houston. Gonzalez is tied for eighth with a two-round total of 144 and is just four shots off the lead held by UNLV's Yuki Moriyama, who posted a two-round total of 140. Gonzalez opened with a two-over-par first round 74 before bouncing. back in the second round with two under 70. Junior Juan Luis de Bethencourt Duque equals 26ewith a total of 148 in two rounds. Duque opened with a first round one under par before carding a second round 77. Freshman Emilio Gil Leyva equals 57ewith a two-round total of 152 after posting a first-round 77 and then improving in the second round with a 75. Senior Javier Neira Garcia equals 64ewith a two-round total of 153 after posting rounds of 76 and 77. Redshirt junior That Sutherland equals 88ewith a two-round total of 156 after surrendering rounds of 79 and then improving with a second-round 77. Freshman Eddie Lai who participates in the individual tournament is ranked 22ndNLwith a two-round total of 154 after opening with a first-round 78 and then improving with a second-round 76. As a team, UTRGV is 13ewith a two-round total of 597 after posting rounds of 298 and 299. The Vaqueros are four shots out of the top-10 and eight shots out of the top-five. Sam Houston has the lead on day one with a two-round total of 580, after rounds of 285 and 295. The All-American Intercollegiate concludes on Tuesday with the final round beginning at 8 a.m Results *Compete as an individual Place Team Rd 1 Rd 2 Rd 3 Total 1. Sam Houston 285 295 – 580 T-2. UNLV 293 291 – 584 T-2. Texas technology 296 288 – 584 4. Rice 294 294 – 588 T-5. The state of Texas 294 295 – 289 T-5. Houston 295 295 – 589 T-7. Jale 296 294 – 590 T-7. Kansas 290 300 – 590 T-9. Baylor 302 291 – 593 T-9. Lamar 294 299 – 593 T-11. South Mississippi 300 296 – 596 T-11. The state of Iowa 298 298 – 596 13. UTRGV 298 299 – 597 14. Iowa 293 306 – 599 15. The state of Arkansas 302 298 – 600 16. Cincinnati 296 309 – 605 17. UTSA 300 306 – 606 18. Memphis 311 297 – 608 19. Houston 'B' 305 304 – 609 20. Louisiana 297 319 – 616

