Gators announces orange and blue gaming initiatives for 2024





GAINESVILLE, Florida Gator Nation will get a preview of their 2024 Florida Football team during this year's Orange & Blue Game presented by Florida Victorious, the official NIL partner of the Florida Gators. Fans in attendance will enjoy a gameday environment in the Swamp full of excitement, giveaways and a chance to win a two-year lease on a brand new Chevy Silverado. Fans will also have the opportunity to support Gators student-athletes in a variety of ways through Florida Victorious. Admission is FREEand the kick-off is on Saturday, April 13 at 1 p.m. The Orange & Blue Football Game will be part of this year's Orange & Blue Weekend presented by Southern Chevy Dealers Ocala/Gainesville, featuring 10 home events in eight sports April 12-14 on the UF campus. Orange-blue weekend 2024 Orange and Blue Game, presented by Florida Victorious Florida Victorious, the official NIL partner of the Florida Gators, has announced the start of their “Orange & Blue Campaign.” Fans can support Gator student-athletes during the campaign, from now until the end of Orange & Blue Weekend. Orange and blue campaign Florida Victorious, together with Head Coach, organizes an exclusive autograph session for its members Billy Napier and Gators football players following the game. Visit Florida Victorious Join in the pregame fun Gators Fan Fest Fans should attend the Gators Fan Fest starting at 10 a.m., hosted by Gators Sports Properties, to enjoy live music, giveaways, interactive displays and more. Admission is free and will take place on the North Lawn along University Avenue, just outside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Giveaways Public giveaways One lucky Gators fan at the Orange & Blue football game will win a two-year lease on a brand new Chevy Silverado. Enter To win you must be present at the game. UF student giveaways The first 1,000 UF students will receive an exclusive Gators T-shirt with an all-over print American campus communities. Football season tickets 2024 After five sold-out games in 2023, fans can now secure 2024 season tickets for the seven home games at The Swamp with matchups including Miami (August 31), Samford (September 7), Texas A&M (September 14), UCF (October 5), Kentucky ( October 19), LSU (November 16) and Ole Miss (November 23). Season ticket packages start at less than $70 per game, along with a Gator Boosters contribution. Secure season tickets

