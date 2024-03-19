Tennis world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka's friend and ex-NHL player Konstantin Koltsov dies at 42 while in Miami to support her, five years after Australian Open champion was stunned by her father's death

The friend of two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, former ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov, has died at the age of 42.

The Belarusian played for his national team in the 2002 and 2010 Winter Olympics and spent parts of three seasons from 2002 and 2006 with the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins.

Sabalenka is in Miami preparing for the upcoming Miami Open, where the 25-year-old is seeded second, and Koltsov was said to have joined Florida before his sudden death.

The death of the former professional athlete was confirmed on the social messaging site Telegram through the account of his former club Salavat Yulaev Ufa.

“It is with deep sadness that we inform you that Salavat Yulaev's coach, Konstantin Koltsov, has passed away,” the Russian club's statement read.

Sabalenka and Koltsov were first linked in 2021 and he regularly appeared on her Instagram

'He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues and fans. Konstantin Evgenievich forever wrote himself into the history of our club.

'Koltsov won the Russian Championship and the Gagarin Cup as part of Salavat Yulaev, and did a great job in the team's coaching staff.

“May his memory burn brightly.”

Belarusian mediareported that the 42-year-old died of a 'dislodged blood clot', and shared photos of fans arriving with floral tributes and candles at a memorial for the player outside their home ground, the Ufa Arena.

The Belarusian Hockey Federation also shared a statement after Koltsov's death, writing: “The Belarusian Hockey Federation extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends and everyone who knew and worked with Konstantin Evgenievich.”

The Russian agency Winners Hockey Agency reported this on Monday Telegram channel that Koltsov would not renew his contract with Salavat Yulaev after working under head coach Viktor Kozlov for two years.

The death of the world number two's partner comes just five years after the player lost her father Sergey following his sudden death at the age of 43.

Like Koltsov, Sabalenka's father had also played professional ice hockey, and the Belarusian athlete has often spoken about the motivation her father's passing inspired in her tennis playing.

Koltsov played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and represented Belarus at two Winter Olympics

His death was confirmed on Monday evening by his former club Salavat Yulaev Ufa, where he had also worked as an assistant coach.

Former world number three Sloane Stephens appeared to reference Koltsov's death on X

After winning her second Australian Open title in January, Sabalenka achieved a feat she previously discussed in an episode of Netflix's tennis docu-series Break Point.

“We had one dream: that I would win a few Grand Slams before I was 25,” said the then 24-year-old.

“Now I'm 24 and there's zero in my pocket.”

Sabalenka and Koltsov are believed to have been dating for three years after they were first linked in June 2021 and the world number two has regularly posted photos of them together on her Instagram account.

“I love you @koltsov2021,” she wrote in a message with hearts and other emojis.

“Happy birthday my love. You are my dearest person, my best friend and my strongest support. Peace be with you, strength, patience and health.

'I hope we get everything we planned. I love you.'

On International Women's Day, Koltsov shared a photo gallery of Sabalenka, dedicated to the tennis star, with the caption: “Happy holidays, my dear, I love you dearly.”

Two months ago, Koltsov personally supported Sabalenka in Melbourne and watched her lift the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup for the second year in a row.

Koltsov is said to have three sons from his previous relationship with his ex-wife Yulia, named Daniel, Alexander and Stefan.

In the wake of the tragedy, fellow WTA tour member Sloane Stephens appeared to respond to the news on Twitter, writing: “That moment when you can actually feel the pain in your chest when you hear or see something that breaks your heart (heartbroken ). emoji).'

In November 2019, Sabalenka lost her father Sergey (left) suddenly at the age of 43

The player discussed her motivation to reach the top of her game during an appearance on the Netflix tennis docuseries Break Point

The former head coach of Dynamo Minsk paid tribute to his girlfriend two weeks ago on International Women's Day

Koltsov (pictured in white cap) was in Sabalenka's box to watch her win the Australian Open in January

The former world number one won consecutive trophies in Melbourne at the age of 25

The former world number three did not refer directly to Sabalenka, but many fans on social media site X believe her post was written in light of the news in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Sabalenka lost to Emma Navarro in the last 16 at Indian Wells last week after knocking out former US Open champion Emma Raducanu, and is scheduled to play her first match at the Miami Open on Friday, March 2022.

Known for his speed on the ice, Koltsov won the 2008 Russian Super League title with Salavat Yulaev and recently returned to the club as an assistant coach.

Koltsov was previously part of the technical staff of Dinamo Minsk and Spartak Moscow, and was also head coach at Brest and Dinamo Maladzyechna.