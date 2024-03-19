Cheshire captures Division II hockey crown over East Haven Co-op





HAMDEN, CT The last time Cheshire High School won a CIAC ice hockey championship, the current squad's seniors were lacing up skates for the first time at ages 4 and 5. Fast forward 13 years, and those little kids found themselves in a final showdown on the home ice of defending NCAA champion Quinnipiac University, taking on a six-school co-op team that had dominated the first three rounds of the Division II tournament.

The Rams parried four goals from senior Biagio Pepe and a sparkling performance from goaltender Ryan Miller in a 6-3 victory over the East Haven Yellowjackets in front of a raucous, nearly sold-out crowd at the 3,570-seat M&T Bank Arena. Top seed Cheshire withstood a furious comeback from East Haven, which cut a 4-0 deficit to one goal in the span of 3:44 of the third period.

Miller came up with some big saves early in the game, but neither team dented the scoreboard until Pepe scored from a tricky angle to the right of Yellowjacket goalie Michael Fritz with 1:01 left in the first period. Evan Vasiljevs missed the net on a breakaway for the Rams early in the middle stanza, but moments later Drew DePodesta beat an East Haven defender with a long pass from Ryan Fraser and tucked the puck behind Fritz for a 2-0 Cheshire lead.

On his next shift, DePodesta was taken down on a partial breakaway, with a pair of Yellowjackets taking minor penalties for a 5-on-3 Cheshire advantage. Pepe immediately cashed in and scored his second goal of the match after a clever pass between Charlie Golden and Vasilyevs. Pepe had a golden opportunity to complete a hat-trick with just over two minutes remaining in the session, but his breakaway bid was stopped by Fritz.

Four and a half minutes into the third period, Vasiljevs appeared to put the final nail in East Haven's coffin by converting a rebound of a Fraser shot from the left point while being brought onto the ice by a Yellowjacket defender. Not so fast. East Haven, which had defeated its previous three tournament opponents by a combined margin of 17-3, finally showed some offensive firepower with a power-play goal from Griffin McGlinchey with 6:22 to play. Just under two minutes later, Lorenzo DeFilio knocked home a rebound off a McGlinchey shot to make it 4-2.

A tripping penalty called on East Haven's Preston Cantele appeared to halt his team's momentum, but DeFilio, after being thwarted by Miller on a brief close-range opportunity, came back and stole the puck near center ice, breaking in alone and finding the back of the ball. just to make it a 4-3 game with 2:38 left in regulation time. However, the Yellowjacket fans' excitement quickly faded as Pepe completed his hat-trick after being left alone in the closing stages in the waning moments of the Cheshire power play. With Fritz pulled in favor of a sixth striker, Pepe scored his fourth of the match into an empty net with exactly a minute remaining. Cheshire defeated East Haven 37-31. The Rams won their fifth state championship overall. The Yellowjackets, made up of players from East Haven, Morgan, Old Lyme, Sheehan, East Hampton and Valley Regional high schools, were seeking their first state title since 1998. Photo: John Holt/CIAC

