Team Sensations becomes champion of the Prime Masters League Series 1





Team Sensatts emerged as champions of the Prime Masters League Series 1, the country's first veteran table tennis competition, and finished top of the leaderboard at the Mumbai event. In the inaugural season of the Prime Masters League, a subsidiary of the esteemed Prime Table Tennis League, Team Sensatts dominated every round and were crowned champions. Team Sensattions was followed by Spinxttreme in second place, Lion Warriors in third place and King Pong in fourth place. Supported by the Maharashtra State Veterans Table Tennis Committee, the competition consisted of table tennis veterans aged 39 years and above. Being the first year, the league focused only on experienced players from Maharashtra. Eight teams competed in a team competition, with a total of 64 experienced players. Notably, 55 of the 64 players in the Prime Masters League will also participate in this year's Nationals, making it an important pre-national practice match. The finale started when Dr. Reena Bhagat defeated Ujwala Sutar 11-3, 11-6 to give team Sensattions the lead. In the second draw, Satish Shrisath, a 74-year-old veteran of Team Sensattions, defeated Ulhas Rangari with a score of 5-11, 11-8, 11-9. In the third tie, Team Spinxttreme pulled it back as Harshal Pawar defeated Jitu Mavani with a score of 9-11, 11-8, 11-5. In the fourth draw, Spinxttreme leveled the aggregate score to 2-2 when Ashok Kudwa and Ulhas Rangari defeated Ravi Bharadwaj and Satish Shrisath, in the fifth draw, Team Sensattions took the lead again when Vishal Yadav and Dr. Reena Bhagat defeated Santosh Jain and Ujwala. Sugar. In the sixth draw, Team Spinxttreme pulled one back with Augustine DMello beating Nilesh Prabhu by a score of 14-12, 11-9. Dr. Team Sensattion's Anagha Joshi extended their lead with a win over Sanjay Jain, Suhas Sandekar further secured the lead by beating Ravindra Borkar 11-4, 5-11, 11-8. Ravi Bharadwaj defeated Ashok Kudwa, Jitu Mavani and Nilesh Prabhu lost to Harshal Pawar and Augustine DMello. The final tie went in favor of Dr. Anagha Joshi and Suhas Dandekar as they defeated Sanjay Jain and Ravindra Borkar to seal Team Sensattion's victory over Team Spinxttreme 8-4. Talking about the same Abhishek Jain CEO of Prime Table Tennis said: A huge congratulations to Team Sensatts for winning the competition, also a huge round of applause to the other teams and participants who participated in this competition. The atmosphere and intensity were very different, it was as if these guys turned back the years and showed sensational table tennis.

