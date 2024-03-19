Undefeated UW-River Falls women's hockey team wins national title





It is the Falcons' first NCAA Division III National Championship in the team's 25-year history.

RIVER FALLS, Wis. It's the first day of spring break at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, so there are fewer students. Just a day earlier, Hunt Arena on campus was packed. Maddie McCollins, Braelyn Sathers and Aubrey Nelvin play center, defense and right wing, respectively, for the Falcons women's hockey team. “Everyone was on their feet,” Sathers said. “Yeah, I think they started keeping people away from the door,” McCollins added. On Sunday, they defeated Elmira College 4-1, earning the Falcons the NCAA Division III Women's Ice Hockey National Championship trophy for the first time in team history. “We won a damn national championship,” Nelvin said. “It still doesn't feel real.” Not only are they national champions, but they also played a perfect season by winning all 31 games. The team was only undefeated once, but there were also several draws. That is not the case this time. “As seniors, ending our hockey careers on our home ice and winning a national championship, like there's no better feeling than that,” McCollins said. The season was already special. It's the 50th anniversary of NCAA Division III. It is also the 25th anniversary of the women's hockey program at UW-River Falls. Coach Joe Cranston has been the coach for 25 years and says this year's seniors have made a difference. “Going into the season you never imagine this, but as the season went on and we went undefeated you started to think about it,” he said. “Six seniors who are so great and dedicated and grounded and focused, and just the discipline they showed and the leadership really put this team over the top.” McCollins, Sathers and Nelvin, who are from Minnesota, say they have no plans to turn pro. Instead, they plan to pursue jobs in hospitality, physical therapy and real estate. But first they plan to relax in Florida over spring break. “Our bodies were shot,” Sathers said. “You want to look back on that ice and say, 'I gave it everything I got.'” But their legacy lives on. “It's fun to see all these little girls come to our games, and hopefully we can teach them some hockey so they grow up and want to continue to grow the sport,” McCollins said. Check out the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

