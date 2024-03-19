Catamounts receive first-round bye in WNIT, ready to make programs appear for third time ever





FORT COLLINS, Colo. On Monday evening, the 48-team bracket for the 2024 Postseason WNIT was released by Triple Crown Sports. The Catamounts, who will be making their third appearance in program history, received a first-round bye and will face the winner of Friday's game between Le Moyne and Niagara. RELATED LINKS

Complete WNIT bracket (.pdf) Vermont's second-round match could take place at home or on the road pending Friday's result. The second round match will take place between Sunday, March 24 and Tuesday, March 26. Video streaming details will be confirmed at a later date, but Voice of the Catamounts Ryan Zimmerman will broadcast all Catamounts WNIT action live on WVMT and the Varsity App. “We are thrilled to have earned an at-large bid in the WNIT,” said Mayer Women's Basketball Coach Alisa Kresge . “Our players are super excited about this opportunity and opportunity to compete together in a postseason tournament.” The Catamounts are 3-2 all-time in the Postseason WNIT, following appearances in 2002 and 2008. Vermont is undefeated at home and is posting a 3-0 record with wins over Holy Cross and St. Joseph's in 2002 and Dartmouth in 2008. 2002 tournament, Vermont advanced to the WNIT quarterfinals, losing 76-48 to Virginia Tech. The 2024 WNIT Postseason will once again broadcast its championship game on CBS Sports Network, with tipoff set for Saturday, April 6 at 3 p.m. The 2024 Postseason WNIT features 24 teams that have won at least 20 games this season. The 2024 Postseason WNIT bracket features four teams from the Missouri Valley and Sun Belt; three teams are from the Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big Ten, Coastal and Summit, and two teams each represent American, America East, Atlantic 10, Big East, Big West, Mid-American and Mountain West. There is one team each from the Big 12, Big South, Conference USA, Horizon, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Metro Athletic, Northeast, Southern, Southwestern Athletic and West Coast. WNIT SCHEDULE The Round 1 date/time schedule and Round 2 bye opponents are as follows (NOTE: Teams with first round byes are not guaranteed to play at home in Round 2): Wednesday March 20 UAB at Southern Miss, 7:00 PM ET

Winner vs. Murray State, TBD Eastern Kentucky at Purdue Fort Wayne, 7:00 PM ET

Winner vs. Cincinnati, TBD Boise State at Montana, 9:00 PM ET

The winner will play North Dakota State, TBA Thursday March 21 Monmouth at Buffalo, 6:00 PM ET

Winner will play Duquesne, TBA UAlbany at Colgate, 6:00 PM ET

The winner will play Providence, TBD Bowling Green at Butler, 7:00 PM ET

The winner will play Purdue, to be determined Charleston at USC Upstate, 7:00 PM ET

The winner will play Illinois State, TBD Stetson at Florida International, 7:00 PM ET

The winner will play Troy, to be determined Northern Colorado at UTSA, 7:30 PM ET

The winner will play Wyoming, TBD Saint Louis at Central Arkansas, 7:30 PM ET

The winner will play Northern Iowa, TBD Grambling at Oral Roberts, 8pm ET

The winner will play Louisiana-Monroe, to be determined UC Riverside in South Dakota, 8:00 PM ET

The winner will play Northern Arizona, TBA UIC at Southern Indiana, 8:00 PM ET

The winner will play Wisconsin, TBD Cal Poly at Pacific, 9:00 PM ET

The winner will play Minnesota, TBD Vermont Federal Credit Unionis the presenting sponsor of Vermont Women's Basketball

