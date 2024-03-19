UNC football players charged in fatal crash will be part of spring training and face discipline within program:: WRALSportsFan.com





– Three North Carolina football players facing charges after a fatal car accident in January remain part of the Tar Heels program and will participate in spring training, head coach Mack Brown said Monday. Sophomore offensive lineman Zach Rice, junior defensive lineman Travis Shaw and sophomore defensive lineman Maliki Hamrick will be disciplined by the program after the legal process is completed, Brown said. “We had three guys who had committed crimes and are currently going through the legal process,” Brown said. “We'll let the legal process take its course and what we will do then is obviously there will be consequences with disciplinary action within our program.” UNC student Molly Elizabeth Rotunda, 20, died in a crash Jan. 21 at the intersection of Raleigh Road and East Barbee Chapel Road. Documents allege Rotunda was a passenger in a 2014 Mercedes Benz E350 driven by UNC student Flemeeja Brewer, who faces multiple charges following the fatal crash. According to police documents, the car was traveling “200 km/h in a 70 km/h zone”, who claim it went off the road and struck a concrete culvert before overturning at the intersection. Brewer and another passenger in the car were injured. None of the football players were in the car. WRAL News was told street racing may have been a factor in the crash. Rice, 20, of Virginia, was charged with driving while under the age of 21, consuming/possession of alcohol under the age of 21 and exceeding posted speed limit. A warrant alleges that Rice closely followed the crashed car. Shaw, 19, was charged with underage possession/consumption of alcohol, five counts of aiding/encouraging underage possession/consumption of alcohol, and an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in Durham County for possession of marijuana and possession of alcoholic beverages by minors and unauthorized possession. The warrants show that Shaw allegedly purchased three bottles of tequila at Still Life, a bar in Chapel Hill. Hamrick, 19, was charged with underage possession/consumption of alcohol. “We are disappointed when any of our guys are named in anything that is against the law,” Brown said. At least ten people have been charged in connection with the incident, including Still Life employees. Rice played in two games in 2022 and 12 games in 2023, mostly on special teams. Hamrick played in 13 games as a freshman in 2022 and recorded nine tackles. He did not play in 2023. Shaw played in 24 games and recorded 29 tackles in his first two seasons. The Tar Heels' spring game is scheduled for April 20. More about this

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wralsportsfan.com/unc-football-players-charged-in-fatal-crash-will-be-part-of-spring-practice-face-discipline-within-program/21335467/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos