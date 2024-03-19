Aryna Sabalenka: Tennis star's friend Konstantin Koltsov dies at the age of 42 | World news





Tennis player Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend has died. Konstantin Koltsov, a Belarusian former professional hockey player, was 42 years old. The news was announced by Salavat Yulaev, the Russian hockey club for which Koltsov played and where he later worked as an assistant coach. “It is with deep sadness that we inform you that Salavat Yulaev's coach, Konstantin Koltsov, has passed away,” the team said in a statement on Tuesday. His cause of death has not been released. The club described him as a “strong and cheerful person” who was “loved and respected by players, colleagues and fans”. The statement added: “Konstantin Evgenievich forever wrote himself into the history of our club. “May he rest in peace.” Instagram

Allow cookies once Mr. Koltsov played for the Belarus national hockey team at the 2002 and 2010 Winter Olympics – and spent parts of three seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the National Hockey League between 2002 and 2006. Known for his speed on the ice, Koltsov played for Salavat Yulaev when they won the Russian Super League in 2008. According to People magazine, he was first linked to Sabalenka – currently ranked number two in the world by the Women's Tennis Association – in June 2021 and the pair have regularly posted photos together on social media. In an Instagram post in April last year, Sabalenka, 25, posted a birthday message to Mr Koltsov, writing: “You are my dearest person, my best friend and my strongest support. 'I hope we will get everything we planned. I love you.' Read more from Sky News:

Konstantin Koltsov celebrates a goal in 2009. Photo: Reuters



Mr Koltsov also backed Sabalenka after she secured her second consecutive victory Australian Open title in January, beating China's Zheng Qinwen to take the crown. Last week, the Belarusian lost in the last 16 at Indian Wells after a defeat against Emma Navarro. She will play her first match at the Miami Open on Friday. It is unknown whether she will continue in the tournament or not.

