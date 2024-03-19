



Table tennis The St Nicholas Girls Table Tennis team (SNTT) has achieved excellent results in inter-school competitions in recent years. Our team trained hard even during the holidays in preparation for the competitions and encountered many challenges along the way. As a team, they showed good sportsmanship and determination, overcoming all challenges while giving their best. At SNTT there are various opportunities and platforms to develop character and leadership. Through table tennis competitions, exchanges and training, the team develops self-discipline, resilience and self-confidence. Other platforms such as the annual sports camp and organizing VIA activities are also good for developing leadership skills. CCA information Training/meeting location Primary ISH Training day/time Monday & Wednesday 3:45 PM – 6:30 PM

Friday 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM Coach Mr. Tang Hua Responsible teachers Mr Wan Yew Boon

Mr Tan Yong Meng

Mrs. Chua Shi Yan Student government (2023 – 2024) Name Class Position Lim And Xuan, Glory Sec 4L Captain See Hui Yui Sec 4H Vice captain Eu Woon Ning Sec 3J Sec 3 Level Coordinator Ng Yi Xin, Giselle Sec 3L Sec 3 Assistant Level Coordinator Kimberly Gan Yuxin Sec 2T Captain of the C Division Lim Heng Xuan, Chavelle Sec 2J Sec 2 Level Coordinator CCA Highlights 2023 North Zone Interschool Table Tennis Championships



B-division team champion



C division team 1st second 2022 North Zone Interschool Table Tennis Championships



B-division team champion 2022 North Zone Interschool Table Tennis Championships



Team champion C-division CCA performance Competition Level Performance NSG National

2023 Table Tennis Championships C division

B division Top8

Top8 NSG-North Zone

2023 Table Tennis Championships C division

B division 1st second place

Team champion Interschool Noordzone

Table Tennis Championships 2022 C division

B division Team champion

Team champion

