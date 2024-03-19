Sports
Table tennis
The St Nicholas Girls Table Tennis team (SNTT) has achieved excellent results in inter-school competitions in recent years. Our team trained hard even during the holidays in preparation for the competitions and encountered many challenges along the way. As a team, they showed good sportsmanship and determination, overcoming all challenges while giving their best.
At SNTT there are various opportunities and platforms to develop character and leadership. Through table tennis competitions, exchanges and training, the team develops self-discipline, resilience and self-confidence. Other platforms such as the annual sports camp and organizing VIA activities are also good for developing leadership skills.
CCA information
|Training/meeting location
|Primary ISH
|Training day/time
|Monday & Wednesday 3:45 PM – 6:30 PM
Friday 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM
|Coach
|Mr. Tang Hua
Responsible teachers
|Mr Wan Yew Boon
Mr Tan Yong Meng
Mrs. Chua Shi Yan
Student government (2023 – 2024)
|Name
|Class
|Position
|Lim And Xuan, Glory
|Sec 4L
|Captain
|See Hui Yui
|Sec 4H
|Vice captain
|Eu Woon Ning
|Sec 3J
|Sec 3 Level Coordinator
|Ng Yi Xin, Giselle
|Sec 3L
|Sec 3 Assistant Level Coordinator
|Kimberly Gan Yuxin
|Sec 2T
|Captain of the C Division
|Lim Heng Xuan, Chavelle
|Sec 2J
|Sec 2 Level Coordinator
CCA Highlights
|2023 North Zone Interschool Table Tennis Championships
B-division team champion
C division team 1st second
|2022 North Zone Interschool Table Tennis Championships
B-division team champion
|2022 North Zone Interschool Table Tennis Championships
Team champion C-division
CCA performance
|Competition
|Level
|Performance
|NSG National
2023 Table Tennis Championships
|C division
B division
|Top8
Top8
|NSG-North Zone
2023 Table Tennis Championships
|C division
B division
|1st second place
Team champion
|Interschool Noordzone
Table Tennis Championships 2022
|C division
B division
|Team champion
Team champion
|
