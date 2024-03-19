Tennessee Football Quarterback Nico Iamaleava is growing as a team leader





Former five-star quarterback Nico Jamaleava enters its second year with Tennessee football, but this offseason is much different than his first. While he spent the first year learning Joe Milton III and preparing to be the backup. Now he is the undisputed starter and is learning everything it takes to fill that position. This includes stepping up as a leader, given the territory that comes with the position. Talk about it THE ROCKY TOPFUM “Quarterback position, have the ball in your hands, everyone is paying attention to that position,” the Vols coach said Jos Heupel. “It's better to have some of these (leadership) traits from the jump. The tough thing as a young quarterback on the leadership side is you're still pushing extremely hard on the fundamentals, growth and mastery of our offense , controlling what's on the other side of the ball.” Where Iamaleava is in his development as a leader is excelling in one-on-one situations. When he talks directly to a teammate, he knows how to communicate about it. The area he wants to grow in is being a leader among the entire roster. There is a skill in making your voice heard across the team that he is still working on improving. Heupel did note that this is common among young quarterbacks. There is leadership development that starts with one-on-one interaction and can culminate in control of the locker room. “He does a phenomenal job in one-on-one situations,” Heupel said. “Communication with wide receivers after a series, offensive line. The growth, his voice within our entire program, he has to continue to grow in that role. But that's true for any young quarterback. Expect him to continue to develop That.” Beyond his leadership, Heupel also expects growth on the field. As he learns what it takes to start 12 games as an SEC quarterback, there are things he will need to pick up from spring training. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Spring Practice Central: Everything from Tennessee's first day of football

Not only will Iamaleava have to change his game in some small ways, but he will also change Heupel's offense. The head coach is not afraid to make adjustments to better suit the signal caller. This period is ideal for these changes. It's a good time to analyze what works and what doesn't, and to adapt well before taking the field for games that matter. “Knowing who Nico is, but also knowing that he is still growing as a player,” said Heupel. “Some core principles, some things that we believe in and that we need. We'll continue to grow on that. Some subtle things that we're adding, based on the player he is and how we can put him in a position to be successful But also help us grow and change from year to year. So we'll tinker with some of that through Spring Ball, figuring out what things we think are best for us collectively and for him. A little bit addressing those things as we go into training camp.” Spring training will take place in a scrimmage in front of fans at Neyland Stadium on April 13. The annual Orange & White Game will feature a rotation of quarterbacks, but will also be the first public look at what this team has to offer. It's safe to assume that all eyes will be on Iamaleava when he takes the field as a starter.

