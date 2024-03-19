Gymnastics sits at number 13 in the Road To Nationals rankings for the fourth week in a row





COLUMBIA, Mo. University of Missouri gymnastics sits at No. 13 in the Road To Nationals NQS rankings after the final week of the regular season. The Tigers improved their program record NQS to 197.420 and have three events in the top 12 in the country. Mizzou had the highest score this season with a 197.600 and won the Illinois Quad meet on Sunday. MU shattered a pair of program records in the second half of the meet, as the floor and vault records fell in the team's regular season finale. The Tigers' vault ranking rose two places to finish at number 11 with an NQS of 49,340. Missouri's jumpers posted a 49.500 to set the program record on the apparatus, breaking the previous mark of 49.450. All six Tigers in the lineup scored above 9,850 and three competitors Kyra Brandt , Amari Celestine And Jocelyn Moore produced 9.9 seconds, marking the first time this season that a trio of Missouri gymnasts have hit 9.9 seconds on the apparatus during the same competition. On bars, the Tigers retained a spot in the top 15 for the seventh week in a row, ranking at number 12 with an NQS of 49,405. MU's line-up remains within the top 25, as the event group sits at number 21 with 49,265 NQS. With an NQS of 49,575, the Fab Floor is number 8 in the country. The consistent lineup produced the best performance in program history on Sunday with a team score of 49.700. Five gymnasts scored 9.9 for the second time this season. Moore became the first gymnast from Missouri to score a perfect 10 on the apparatus Alonna Kratzer scored a career-best draw of 9,900, Sienna Schreiber And Kennedy Griffin recorded 9.925s and Hannah Horton shattered her career best with a 9.950. Three Tigers have event scores that rank among the top 25 in the country. Graduated student Sienna Schreiber retained her spot to become a WCGA Regular-Season All-American with a 9.950 NQS that ranks No. 8 in the nation. The standout from Cumming, Georgia, is also ranked No. 19 in the nation in the all-around with an NQS of 39.540 after scoring above 39.5 for the third consecutive weekend. Junior Jocelyn Moore is also in position for an All-American nod, as her NQS jumped to 9.960 NQS on floor, moving her up to No. 7 in the country. With her perfect routine, Moore extended her streak of 9.9 on floor to 14 meets, as she is one of only two gymnasts in the SEC to hit 9.9 seconds on apparatus in every routine this year. The Hillsborough, New Jersey native is also just outside the top 16 needed to be an All-American on vault, ranking at No. 17 with an NQS of 9.910. Senior Mara Titarsolej remains in line to become a Regular-Season All-American at No. 15 in the country on bars with an NQS of 9,940. She is in position to earn All-American honors for the third consecutive season at the event. NEXT ONE The Tigers will compete Saturday in the afternoon session of the SEC Championship alongside No. 12 Arkansas, No. 14 Auburn and No. 18 Georgia. The Smoothie King Center action kicks off at 2:30 PM CT and the session will air on SEC Network. FOLLOW THE TIGERS Visit MUTigers.com for the latest information on all things Mizzou Gymnastics. You can also find the Tigers on social media by liking usFacebook(Mizzou Gymnastics) and follow usXAndInstagram(@MizzouGym).

