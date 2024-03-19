Australia outraged by Afghanistan's cricketing backlash over women's rights | Cricket news

Cricket Australia says it has postponed the men's bilateral T20 series as conditions worsen for women and girls in Afghanistan.

Cricket Australia (CA) has come in for criticism after postponing a bilateral men's T20 cricket series against Afghanistan, citing worsening human rights for women and girls in the Taliban-ruled country.

Australia previously canceled a one-off Test match and a One-Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan for the same reason, but had then said it was keeping the door ajar for future bilateral series provided better conditions for women and girls. in the country.

CA said on Tuesday it has made its latest decision to cancel its planned August series after receiving advice from the Australian government that conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan are worsening.

For this reason, we have maintained our previous position, the country's governing body for crickets said in a statement.

Afghanistan was expected to host Australia in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, their de facto home ground, for the three-match series in August.

The Taliban have called the decision hypocritical as the Australian cricket team played Afghanistan in the 50-over ICC Cricket World Cup in India last year and Afghan players were part of the Big Bash League, an Australian franchise-based T20 tournament.

An update to our Australian men's team schedule CA will remain committed to the participation of women's and girls' cricket around the world and will work closely with the ICC and the Afghanistan Cricket Board to resume bilateral matches in the future. pic.twitter.com/OIO5PLjle5 Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 19, 2024

She [Australia] don't mind playing [against] us if it is to their advantage, if they have no choice or if it works for them and it shows their hypocrisy, Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban's spokesman in Doha, told Al Jazeera.

If they ask us [Afghan] When players want to be part of their league, they suddenly forget about women's rights, but when it is in their interest to ignore us, they talk about women.

Shaheen said Australia and CA were trying to impose their own culture and values ​​through sport.

The Afghan women's cricket team has not participated in international tournaments since the Taliban regime took power in August 2021. Two months later, an Afghan cricket official told Al Jazeera that the Taliban have no problem with women participating in sports.

Currently, Afghanistan is the only full-fledged International Cricket Council (ICC) country without a women's team.

However, several members of the Afghan women's team have fled the country and are living in exile in Canada and Australia.

Shaheen said the Taliban regime wants to solve problems according to its own values.

It is not about whether women can play cricket or not. It is a political decision imposed on athletes, he added.

The row overshadowed their encounter during the World Cup and Afghan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq took to social media to call out Australia for canceling the bilateral series.

Refusing to play the bilateral series will now be interesting to see cricket Australia at the World Cup #standards #humanrights or 2 points, Naveen wrote on Instagram.

In an interview with Al Jazeera ahead of the match, Afghanistan England coach Jonathan Trott chose not to comment on the matter but said his team respected any opposition and the game of cricket.

Our job is to be good ambassadors for the game and for the country. And our players certainly bring a lot of smiles to many people in Afghanistan and around the world.

Cricket fans and experts also lamented CA's decision on social media.

Funny how the situation for women and girls in Afghanistan worsens when Australia is about to play them in bilateral cricket, but then improves when they have to play them in a World Cup, said cricket writer Ben Gardner in a post on X.

Funny how the situation for women and girls in Afghanistan worsens when Australia is about to play them in bilateral cricket, but then improves when they have to play them in a World Cup. It's either that, or it's a boycott without any moral element Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) March 19, 2024

The two countries have been drawn into different groups for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, to be played in the United States and the Caribbean in June. However, they could come face to face if they advance to the Super Eight stage of the tournament.