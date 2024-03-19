Sports
Australia outraged by Afghanistan's cricketing backlash over women's rights | Cricket news
Cricket Australia says it has postponed the men's bilateral T20 series as conditions worsen for women and girls in Afghanistan.
Cricket Australia (CA) has come in for criticism after postponing a bilateral men's T20 cricket series against Afghanistan, citing worsening human rights for women and girls in the Taliban-ruled country.
Australia previously canceled a one-off Test match and a One-Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan for the same reason, but had then said it was keeping the door ajar for future bilateral series provided better conditions for women and girls. in the country.
CA said on Tuesday it has made its latest decision to cancel its planned August series after receiving advice from the Australian government that conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan are worsening.
For this reason, we have maintained our previous position, the country's governing body for crickets said in a statement.
Afghanistan was expected to host Australia in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, their de facto home ground, for the three-match series in August.
The Taliban have called the decision hypocritical as the Australian cricket team played Afghanistan in the 50-over ICC Cricket World Cup in India last year and Afghan players were part of the Big Bash League, an Australian franchise-based T20 tournament.
An update to our Australian men's team schedule
CA will remain committed to the participation of women's and girls' cricket around the world and will work closely with the ICC and the Afghanistan Cricket Board to resume bilateral matches in the future. pic.twitter.com/OIO5PLjle5
Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 19, 2024
She [Australia] don't mind playing [against] us if it is to their advantage, if they have no choice or if it works for them and it shows their hypocrisy, Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban's spokesman in Doha, told Al Jazeera.
If they ask us [Afghan] When players want to be part of their league, they suddenly forget about women's rights, but when it is in their interest to ignore us, they talk about women.
Shaheen said Australia and CA were trying to impose their own culture and values through sport.
The Afghan women's cricket team has not participated in international tournaments since the Taliban regime took power in August 2021. Two months later, an Afghan cricket official told Al Jazeera that the Taliban have no problem with women participating in sports.
Currently, Afghanistan is the only full-fledged International Cricket Council (ICC) country without a women's team.
However, several members of the Afghan women's team have fled the country and are living in exile in Canada and Australia.
Shaheen said the Taliban regime wants to solve problems according to its own values.
It is not about whether women can play cricket or not. It is a political decision imposed on athletes, he added.
The row overshadowed their encounter during the World Cup and Afghan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq took to social media to call out Australia for canceling the bilateral series.
Refusing to play the bilateral series will now be interesting to see cricket Australia at the World Cup #standards #humanrights or 2 points, Naveen wrote on Instagram.
In an interview with Al Jazeera ahead of the match, Afghanistan England coach Jonathan Trott chose not to comment on the matter but said his team respected any opposition and the game of cricket.
Our job is to be good ambassadors for the game and for the country. And our players certainly bring a lot of smiles to many people in Afghanistan and around the world.
Cricket fans and experts also lamented CA's decision on social media.
Funny how the situation for women and girls in Afghanistan worsens when Australia is about to play them in bilateral cricket, but then improves when they have to play them in a World Cup, said cricket writer Ben Gardner in a post on X.
Funny how the situation for women and girls in Afghanistan worsens when Australia is about to play them in bilateral cricket, but then improves when they have to play them in a World Cup. It's either that, or it's a boycott without any moral element
Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) March 19, 2024
The two countries have been drawn into different groups for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, to be played in the United States and the Caribbean in June. However, they could come face to face if they advance to the Super Eight stage of the tournament.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/sports/2024/3/19/cricket-australia-afghanistan-t20-series-called-off-taliban-women-girls-rights-world-cup
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Australia outraged by Afghanistan's cricketing backlash over women's rights | Cricket news
- Dries Van Noten resigns
- Stock Market Today: Wall Street Drifts as Federal Reserve Wait Begins
- The world doesn't need another copy of Google
- UK reiterates call for immediate ceasefire in Sudan: UK statement to UN Security Council
- Former US President Obama has arrived at Downing Street for a private meeting BBC News
- Trump makes January 6 attack cornerstone of his White House bid
- Award-winning photographer Kenton Thatcher arrives at UMass Dartmouth
- UK government introduces independent football regulator | soccer news
- Niger junta calls for US departure, but Pentagon says troops remain on airbases for now
- Extraordinary Lawyer Woo actor Kang Tae-oh discharged from the military: I corrected my bad habits, I only gained good things
- Gymnastics sits at number 13 in the Road To Nationals rankings for the fourth week in a row