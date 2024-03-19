Tennis world supports Aryna Sabalenka after the death of Konstantin Koltsov





Members of the tennis community have expressed their condolences to Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, whose friend, former NHL player Konstantin Koltsov, died at the age of 42. The death of Koltsov, who was a member of the Belraus national team and spent time with the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2002 to 2006, was confirmed on Tuesday by Russian club Salavat Yulaev. while the Belarusian publication Telegraf claimed he died in Miami due to a “dislodged blood clot.” In the aftermath of the tragedy, some of Sabalenka's colleagues, including Romanian Andreea Prisacariu and tennis commentator Jos Morgado, posted emotional messages on social media. Members of the tennis community expressed their condolences following the death of Aryna Sabalenka's friend Konstantin Koltsov. Instagram Konstantin Koltsov during his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Getty Images “I send prayers to the family of Aryna Sabalenka and Koltsov. May he rest in peace and may God take care of his soul. In times like this it goes beyond sports, beyond competition. It's about being human and offering compassion. So let's all take a moment and pray,” Prisacariu wrote. After verifying Koltsov's death, Morgado posted on his X page: “Absolutely terrible news.” American Sloane Stephens, who fell prey to 25-year-old Sabalenka in the fourth round of the French Open last year, appeared to explain the tragedy on Monday evening at to write“That moment when you can actually feel the pain in your chest when you hear or see something that breaks your heart.” According to reports, the couple was first linked in June 2021. Instagram Sabalenka, the world number 2, was first paired with Koltsov in June 2021. according to People. Koltsov has long supported Sabalenka's career and celebrated her second Australian Open victory in consecutive years in January. “Congratulations again my love,” he wrote on Instagram at the time, per People. Konstantin Koltsov with Aryna Sabalenka Instagram Koltsov competed for Belarus at the 2010 Olympics. During his NHL career, which spanned three seasons in Pittsburgh, he scored 12 goals and 26 assists. According to Reuters, Koltsov worked as an assistant coach for Russian club Salavat Yulaev. He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues and fans. Konstantin Evgenievich forever wrote himself into the history of our club,” the team said in a statement. “May he rest in peace. Sabalenka will compete in the Miami Open this week.

