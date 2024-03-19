Bearcats host San Francisco on Wednesday to open NIT





David Cohen Director / Strategic Brand Engagement CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati men's basketball team will get at least one more game in the friendly atmosphere of Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday night. The Bearcats host the San Francisco Dons at 9 p.m. to open the NIT, with the winner playing Bradley or Loyola Chicago on Saturday or Sunday. THE REPORT Cincinnati is making its 46th postseason appearance and 12th of its past 14 opportunities (not including 2020 and COVID). Nine of those were NCAA Tournament bids. Wes Molenaar is the third UC coach since 1974 to win 20 games and reach the postseason in his third year.

Big 12 teams finished 3-16 in games immediately after the Bearcats. The only wins came over league champions and AP top-4 teams Houston (twice) and Iowa State.

The Bearcats have won eleven consecutive home games of 9:00 PM or later from 2013-14. Only two of those wins were by single digits, good for an average of 16.5 ppg. Under Miller, they are 5-0 in such games.

All-Defensive Big 12 honors John Newman III (547 points at UC) is six away from 1,000 and is having his best offensive season to date in FG% (50.2), 3FG% (34.9), FT% (72.9) and scoring (9.6 ppg), plus career-highs in rebounding (5.2) and steals (43). He had his third double-double, and second this year, against Kansas.

Aziz Bandaogo averaged 12.3 points and 11.5 rebounds per game in Utah Valley's NIT Final Four run last year. The Wolverines defeated New Mexico and Colorado on the road, followed by Cincinnati at home.

Dan Skillings Jr. has scored in double figures in five straight games, including 25 against No. 14 Kansas. Last year he posted 16.0 mpg in the three NIT games (14.8 for the year) and parlayed that into a breakthrough sophomore season.

Simas Lukosius (31 points) and Bye Bye Thomas (29) became Cincinnati's highest-scoring duo since at least 2010 in the 16-point first-round comeback win over West Virginia. Thomas went 7-for-10 from deep, making the Jan. 31 game at WVU his only two games with 3 or more deep balls.

Lukosius has 97 assists this year (and 17 in the past four games) after leading Butler with 92. With three more assists, he and Thomas will mark back-to-back years of two Bearcats with 100-plus (David DeJulius 192 and Mika Adams Woods 115). The last previous occurrence occurred in 2018 under Jacob Evans and Jarron Cumberland. Lukosius' team-high 83.6 FT% also makes it three straight years above 80 percent.

Victor Lakin played 5 minutes against Baylor and scored on both of his field goal attempts. It was his first action since spraining his ankle late in the March 2 K-State win. Cincinnati players have missed 44 games during this year's rotation due to injuries, illness or transfer waiver processes. SERIES HISTORY The only previous meeting was an overtime victory in Cincinnati in 1976 at the Cincinnati Gardens. Eventual NBA All-Star and three-time champion Bill Cartwright was a freshman on that Dons team. The top two scorers on that UC team were future NBA players Bob Miller and Pat Cummings.

The Bearcats also won the Metro Conference in their first season.

San Francisco has student-athletes from Georgia, Mongolia, Serbia, Australia, England, Ukraine and China, making a total of 10 countries represented in the Fifth Third Arena, along with Lithuania, Russia and Senegal from Cincinnati.

USF claimed the 1955 and 1956 national titles with the great Bill Russell, giving the two programs a combined four of eight national titles during that period. Cincinnati won in 1961 and 1962 after Oscar Robertson graduated and began his legendary NBA career. COMEBACKS FROM HARD KATTEN The second-half 16-point comeback against West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament marked the eighth game under Wes Molenaar in which it came back from more than 10 points to win. Three of those were against ranked teams, and five of the eight are this year.

In the WVU game at the Big 12 Championships, Cincinnati erased its 16-point deficit in just 4:21. It even came in the same arena as the Illinois game. Game (year) Biggest deficit (half) vs. No. 14 Illinois (2021-22) 15 (11:56 in 1)

at Wichita State (2021-22) 10 (8:50 in 1)

vs. Temple (2022-23) 10 (13:15 in 1)

Evansville (2023-2024) 10 (19:44 in 2)

10 (19:44 in 2) at No. 12 BYU (2023-24) 10 (19:43 in 2)

No. 19 TCU (2023-24) 11 (7:33 in 1)

11 (7:33 in 1) UCF (2023-24) 12 (rest)

12 (rest) vs. West Virginia (2023-24) 16 (11:45 in 2) LAST SEASON REPORT Cincinnati has 33 NCAA appearances to its credit, in addition to 12 NITs and one CBI appearance (2008). The 2022-2023 team was also in the NIT, beating Virginia Tech at home to get started after thirteen lead changes and eleven ties. Then it was off to the road for the next two, as the predetermined field resurfaced for the Big 12, defeating CAA champion Hofstra and falling to by Aziz Bandaogo Utah Valley team in the quarterfinals. VALUABLE TIME IN 2022-23 NIT Last year's NIT performance in Cincinnati, while not the ultimate goal of the program, proved to provide some solid benefits for the future. The Bearcats defeated ACC foe Virginia Tech in a raucous affair as they went coast to coast with games in New York and Utah.

Ody Oguama averaged 8.7 points and rebounds per game, including shooting 76.5 percent from the field against Virginia Tech, Hofstra and Utah Valley.

averaged 8.7 points and rebounds per game, including shooting 76.5 percent from the field against Virginia Tech, Hofstra and Utah Valley. Dan Skillings Jr. also achieved a run of 16.0 mpg, while averaging 14.8 for the year.

