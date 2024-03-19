Vitality and ECB extend partnership with new three-year agreement





The partnership will see Vitality remain the title sponsor of the Vitality Blast and the English Men's and Women's Vitality IT20s until December 2026.

Vitality has also expanded its sponsorship as the ECB's official welfare partner for The Hundred and Test cricket.

In addition, Vitality will become the official title sponsor of the Vitality County Championship for the 2024 season. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Vitality have today announced the extension and expansion of their partnership for a further three years. Today's announcement will see health and life insurer Vitality remain the title partner of Men's and Women's International T20s, the T20 Blast and recreational T20 cricket, in addition to being the official wellness partner of The Hundred and Test cricket. The Vitality logo will remain on all shirts and training clothing of The Hundred players. The announcement also expands the current partnership, with title sponsorship of the Vitality County Championship in 2024. The partnership reflects Vitality's core purpose of making people healthier, improving and protecting their lives, and builds on the insurer's support of cricket, with the aim of inspiring many more men and women to take up the game or return to it, and promote healthy and sustainable performance. active lifestyle at all levels. Alex Perkins, Commercial Director at the ECB said: “We are delighted to renew our partnership with Vitality, who has provided long-term support for cricket in England and Wales since 2013. The extension of the partnership will see Vitality further its commitment to the sport, while also continuing to raise awareness of the importance of a healthy and active lifestyle, as the official wellness partner across all formats of the game. We look forward to working closely with Vitality in the coming years.” Vitality CEO Neville Koopowitz said: “We are pleased today to announce this extension of our partnership with the ECB, to further support cricket at all levels and increase the visibility of both the men's and women's games. “Through this partnership, we hope to inspire many more people to take up or return to the sport and think about how getting active can help them live healthier lives, which fits perfectly with Vitality's core purpose.”

