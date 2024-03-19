Now that the 2023 season is officially over, it's time to break down the team's performance by position. Take a look at the stats for the year, the players leaving, new additions and some predictions for what will happen in 2024.

This week we finally jump over to the defensive side of the ball and look at the other half of the guys that make up the SEC line of scrimmage mantra, the defensive line.

There are several things you can point to when trying to pinpoint the reasons why Blake Baker's defense was so good. One was the depth of the defensive line: Baker was able to rotate among eight defensive linemen who all played more than 100 snaps and didn't really experience a drop-off. That kept the players fresh and created an avalanche of pressure that ultimately breached the opponent's attacking lines as the match progressed.

And now Missouri is replacing five of its eight-man defensive line rotation. Yes!

But it also produced four transfers, all of whom were announced as recent recruits or proven veterans. Cool!

Let's break it down:

The departed

While all five of these gentlemen found their way in Columbia in different ways, they all ultimately contributed to one of the best Missouri defenses we've seen this millennium.

Darius Robinson was a disruptive defensive tackle even in Barry Odom's doomed final campaign. He struggled to stay healthy his first three years and then changed positions in his senior year, but he was a force wherever he was. His playmaking and leadership skills are what is currently boosting his NFL Draft stock and could potentially hear his name read in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Nyles Gaddy transferred to Mizzou from Jackson State to provide veteran depth to a thin and unproven edge rushing group. He ended up taking the third-most snaps on the defensive end, coming in to help both Robinson and Johnny Walker, Jr.

Josh Landry, Jayden JerniganAnd Real George, Jr. all transferred to Mizzou during the 2022 spring offseason and all three immediately contributed in the fall. Together with Kristian Williams, these three formed the four-man core of interior linemen talent, cycled but retained quality experience and depth. None of their stats jump off the page, but all three were critical to the success of the Mizzous defensive line.

The Returners

Missouri has ten defensive linemen returning from last year's squad, but in terms of production it's really only five… which is probably why they hit the portal so hard for linemen.

For defensive purposes, Johnny Walker Jr. is the new breakout star returning for one final round at Columbia. 2023 had his most snaps and highest level of production and destruction, generating 10.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks. Joe Moore III is also in his senior year and received most of his snaps on the other side of Walker, replacing Darius Robinson. Moore was an admirable backup who could make a splash under better guidance than what he got at Arizona State. Austin Firestone saw reps early in the season — including logging a sack — but gave up playing time to the Robinson-Walker-Moore three-man rotation as the year progressed. Jakhai Lang And Serigne Tounkara has taken redshirt years in recent years and, given the amount of portal activity with this group, certainly has the freedom for another year of development.

Domestically, the only returning defensive tackle with experience is the former Oregon transfer Kristian Williams, who enters 2024 as a presumed starter with over 1,000 snaps of experience. Behind him, former blue chippers Marquis Gracial And Ky Montgomery are accompanied by Jalen Marshall And Sam Williams…with a total of 35 experience photos (30 of which are from Gracial). The talent and potential is all there, but the experience is lacking, to say the least. Even with transfer additions, that is An of these guys need to step up this year and find their way into the rotation.

The transfers

Four transfers, two each for the inside and outside of the line.

On the outskirts two residents of Georgia – Zion Young of the state of Michigan and Darris Smith from UGA – moving to add some veteran options for the coming year. Young presents himself as a taller, younger, less disruptive version of Johnny Walker. While Mel Tucker is a trash talker who likes to sexually assault proponents, he's also good at assessing defensive talent, so hopes are high that Young can make that leap in his third year at Columbia. Smith doesn't have nearly as much experience as Young, but was a Top 160 recruit and the 9th best edge rusher in his recruiting class. Georgia does a pretty good job evaluating talent, so hopes are high that Smith can thrive at Mizzou.

For domestic, Florida transfer Chris McClellan was one of the most coveted players in the winter season portal and chose Missouri to continue his college career. McClellan's stats may not be great, but remember: he's an interior player and was a nightmare pass rusher inside during his time in Gainesville. Sterling Webb was an unknown recruit coming out of Westminster Academy in St. Louis, but was an absolute wrecking ball at New Mexico State starting as a freshman and continuing his production during his sophomore campaign. Personally, I have high hopes for Webb and think he can thrive here, but he needs to be at least as good as the guys ahead of him on the depth chart to be effective.

The freshmen

Williams Nwaneri 2023 Stats: 50 tackles, 13 TFLs, 6 sacks, 3 forced fumbles

Elias Williams 2023 Stats: 42 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 7 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 4 PDs

Justin Bodford 2023 Stats: 56 tackles, 19 TFLs, 12 sacks, 3 PDs

Jaylen Brown 2023 Stats: 62 tackles, 9 TFLs, 7 sacks

You certainly know one of these gentlemen, but the fact is that Eli Drinkwitz signed perhaps the greatest high school defensive group in Mizzous history.

Just start with the #8 recruit in the class of 2024 and the #1 edge rusher and prospect in the state of Missouri: Williams Nwaneri. Nwaneri spurned Oklahoma on signing day and then appeared to troll the Sooners all the way until Early Signing Day, when he made his commitment to Mizzou official. I have no idea how he'll do as a freshman in the SEC, but I guarantee he'll get every opportunity to prove himself on the court.

Elias Williams was a fast-rising talent, starting as a mediocre 3-star and finishing as a 4-star, according to both Rivals and 247. Williams had a fantastic senior year at Hudson High School in Florida and is the second of the talented, productive edge rushers to join the Tigers.

Justin Bodford is a heavy-hitting addition to the interior defensive line, one of the Triumvirate of St. Thomas Aquinas all-stars who signed with Mizzou (James Madison II and Nick Rodriguez are the other two). Bodford wasn't as highly rated as his Tommy Quine Quine friends, but was incredibly productive, collecting 19 TFLs and 12 sacks in his senior year, the most of any incoming Mizzou defensive linemen.

Finally, Jaylen Brown was the lowest ranked of the four additions, but easily the most productive. If his high school measurements are true, he's a power forward type who needs to add some muscle but certainly has the nerves and drive to be a standout edge rusher.

Predictions for 2024