North Carolina tennis player records violate NCAA rule preventing players from winning prize money





North Carolina tennis star Reese Brantmeier is challenging the NCAA's ban on outside prize money for athletes. (Photo by Preston Mack/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Another lawsuit has been filed against the NCAA seeking to change the way the governing body limits athlete compensation. Tennis star Reese Brantmeier from North Carolina filed a report on Monday that challenges the NCAA's ban on athletes earning prize money in outside events. In the lawsuit, Brantmeier and her attorneys argue that the NCAA allows players in revenue sports to make money through name, image and likeness agreements and that players in non-revenue sports should be given similar opportunities to make money by playing in other events. Over the past three years, with the knowledge and consent of the NCAA, tens of millions of dollars have flowed to predominantly male student-athletes in the Power Conferences from third-party booster-funded and operated collectives associated with virtually all NCAA FBS organizations. athletic departments at the level and which emerged in 2021 in the wake of the NCAA's temporary suspension of its rules prohibiting name, image and likeness payments. While these tens of millions of dollars have been paid to student-athletes under the guise of acquiring rights to use their NIL, the vast majority of the money is actually pay-for-play compensation for student-athletes who have little or no relates to the actual market value for the assumed NIL services that the student-athletes are required to provide in exchange for that compensation. The lawsuit goes on to note that the NCAA's ban on athletes earning prize money in non-NCAA tournaments and events is a farce. It asks a U.S. court in North Carolina to rule that NCAA bylaws restrict the acceptance of prize money by student-athletes participating in individual sports in non-NCAA competitions [is] illegal and unenforceable. Nevertheless, with some minor exceptions, the NCAA continues to prohibit student-athletes at those same institutions, who compete in sports that do not generate huge profits, from accepting cash prizes, bonuses and other monetary prizes awarded through non-NCAA competitions. The NCAA's farcical and anachronistic justification for such restrictions on payments is that the acceptance of money by student-athletes would destroy the NCAA's concept of amateurism. The most recent example Brantmeier cites occurred on the PGA Tour in February. Alabama golfer and U.S. Amateur champion Nick Dunlap won The American Express, but was unable to collect the first-place prize money due to his amateur status. Dunlap made the decision to turn pro shortly after his win so he could compete on the PGA Tour and make money. To maintain her amateur status and remain eligible in North Carolina, Brantmeier has not been able to collect any prize money she wins at non-NCAA tennis tournaments dating back to before she was a college athlete. This lawsuit comes after the NCAA has seen its rules challenged and overturned by governments and courts in recent years. It opened the NIL floodgates after state lawmakers across the country made it possible for athletes to earn endorsement income and the rule banning students from transferring twice was recently dropped. And in 2021, the NCAA lost the NCAA v. Alston case, as the court affirmed that the NCAA's rules limiting benefits to athletes violated antitrust law. Brantmeier's suit seeks class athlete status on behalf of other athletes who have the opportunity to play in events with prize money. The Wisconsin native was a member of North Carolina's NCAA-winning women's tennis team as a freshman in 2023 and was the No. 9-ranked singles player in the country.

