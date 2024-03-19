Victims in Miami double homicide identified as ex-college hockey players Sidney Capolino and Meghan Moore





The inseparable victims of a gruesome double murder in Miami last weekend have been identified as ex-college hockey players from New York and Massachusetts. Roommates Sidney Capolino, 23, of Pawling, New York, and Meghan Moore, 25, of Centerville, Massachusetts, were shot dead by Moore's enraged ex-boyfriend at their apartment complex, police said. Restaurant worker Luis Nopales, 40, fatally shot Moore, with whom he had been romantically involved outside the residence, before walking inside and killing Capolino, before turning the gun on himself and killing himself. Capolino, 23, left, and Meghan Moore, 25, right, were college ice hockey teammates. New England College Athletics They all lived in the apartment together, police said. Capolino and Moore, described by family members as best friends, were ice hockey teammates at New England College in New Hampshire. “Meghan and Sidney were known to many on campus and we are deeply saddened by this devastating news. We keep Sidney and Meghan's families and friends in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” said President Dr. Wayne F. Lesperance, Jr. in a statement. Moore was set to graduate in 2021 and Capolino in 2022, the school confirmed. “I can't talk right now,” a relative of Moore said Tuesday when reached by phone. “We're just shocked.” Police responded to the girls' apartment complex in Coral Gables at 9 a.m. Saturday morning after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots. They found Moore seriously injured just outside their apartment door when another shot rang out. Officers entered the home and found both Capolino and Nopales dead from gunshot wounds. The two roommates were shot by Moore's boyfriend. VSCO/Meghan Moore Luis Nopales committed suicide after shooting the two friends. VSCO/Meghan Moore A college friend of Moore's said she and Nopales had a volatile relationship. “You could tell there were some problems,” she said. But not until now. We can't believe this happened.” Records show Nopales was evicted from a Coral Gables apartment in late 2023 for nonpayment. In a note to the court, he said he could not pay his $2,300 monthly rent because he had lost his restaurant job. Nopales wrote that he had just gotten a new job and would soon be able to pay off the debt, but he was later evicted from the apartment. Police have not yet revealed an official motive for the killings.

