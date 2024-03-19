Sports
Lake Forest Hospital uses ping-pong therapy for Parkinson's
Ping pong has been a popular activity for generations, with tables often found in family basements, dormitories and recreation rooms. Now, some patients with Parkinson's disease use the sport to gain both physical and emotional benefits while having some fun.
The familiar sounds of a paddle hitting a hollow white ball can now be heard at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital's Health and Fitness Center. Immediately after the first of the year, the hospital launched the fortnightly therapy through its Parkinson's disease program to provide some resistance to people with the neurological condition. About 500,000 Americans live with the disease, and 50,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease each year.
We want to empower, support and encourage people with Parkinson's to live their best lives, explains program coordinator Linda Egan. We always try to come up with innovative programs to give them socialization. That's so important because Parkinson's can be such an isolated disease, so we really want to have group activities.
Hospital officials believe patients can get some help from ping pong. The National Institute of Health came to a similar conclusion in a study.
A table tennis exercise program is relatively safe and may improve activities of daily living and motor symptoms in patients with Parkinson's disease, the NIH statement said.
While exercise physiologists provide Parkinson's-specific training, players begin with a warm-up session with individual exercises such as walking or taking side steps while bouncing the ball on one of five tables set up in a wellness center. They soon move on to exercises with their partner, such as counting the number of times the ball is hit. Then, to get everyone's competitive juices up, the second hour often includes games between the participants.
Introducing table tennis was the idea of Winnetkas Mike DeBartolo, 62, who founded the Parkinsons Players program at Northwestern Medicine network when he began experiencing Parkinson's-related symptoms about 12 years ago.
The Parkinson's patients already played golf and tennis through the DeBartolos initiative. Now ping pong offers an indoor option.
Ping pong doesn't stand completely still, you have to move your feet a little, he said. It is a partial exercise, but it is also cognitive, but you have to decide relatively quickly with your mind where you are going to put your hand.”
In addition to the physical benefits, DeBartolo speaks of the psychological benefits available to him and the 40 or so others who now play ping pong at Lake Forest Hospital.
It shows us that we are not alone. There is empathy and people understand it. The disease has varying degrees of difficulty in terms of coordination and deceleration, and the symptoms are varied, he said. Fundamentally, we all have Parkinson's and we can all identify with what we are going through. There is a community and of course friendship aspect to it as the people you meet in the program are struggling with the same illness as you.
One of the other participants is Grayslake's John Guziec, 77, who knocked the ball around last Thursday afternoon.
“I like the interaction I have with the people,” Guziec said. I enjoy the socialization. As Parkinson's disease progresses, I feel better balanced the more I walk. The more I do things like lift weights or play active sports like (ping pong), it keeps me in better shape. I think it helps me a lot.
Daniel I. Dorfman is a freelance reporter at Pioneer Press.
