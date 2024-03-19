Miles & Hamilton named to the 2023-24 NABC All-District Teams





KANSAS CITY, Mo. The NABC has announced the 2023-24 NABC Division I All-District Teams and District Coaches of the Year, with two High Point men's basketball players named to the list. Representing District 3, Duke Miles was chosen during the selection of the first team Kimani Hamilton was chosen in the second team selection. The All-District honors are voted on by coaches who are members of NABC in NCAA Division I. District 3

First team Jalen Blackmon Stetson

Isaiah Cozart – Eastern Kentucky

Chaz Lanier – North Florida

Duke Miles – Highlight

Drew Pember – UNC Asheville Second team Terrell Burden – Kennesaw State

Kimani Hamilton – High point

DeMarcus Sharp-Austin Peay

Kelton Talford-Winthrop

Leland Walker – Eastern Kentucky Coach of the Year: AW Hamilton – Eastern Kentucky Click HERE to view the full list of selections. Duke Miles – District 3 First Team Miles transferred to High Point this season after spending three seasons at Troy University. As a leader on the floor, Miles started 27 of the 30 games he played in and leads the team with an average of 17.7 points per game. He dropped more than 20 points in 11 games and scored a career-high 32 points against Hofstra in the final game of the Gulf Coast Showcase. Overall, he shot 53.7% from the floor, 37.5% from the arc and 80% from the line. A key facilitator on the floor, he leads the team with an average of 3.5 assists per game. During the season, Miles was named Big South Player of the Week twice (November 27, 2023, December 11, 2023) and was named to the 2023-24 Lou Henson Mid-Season Award Watch List. He was voted on by the league's coaches as the Big South Newcomer of the Year, along with a first-team All-Conference selection. After the Big South Tournament, he was named to the Big South All-Tournament Team. Kimani Hamilton – District 3 Second Team Hamilton joined the Panthers last season after transferring from SEC Mississippi State. He started all 33 games and averaged 31.1 minutes on the floor. He is currently third on the team in scoring with an average of 14.9 points per game and second in rebounding with an average of 7.5 per game. Hamilton leads the team in doubles with five. He dropped more than 20 points in nine games and recorded a career-high 34 points at home against Radford (Feb. 17) after dropping 30 points in the first half. During the season, Hamilton was named to the Big South First Team All-Conference selection and a Big South Player of the Week (January 2, 2024). The Panthers prepare for postseason play in the College Basketball Invitational in Daytona Beach, Florida. The tournament starts on March 23 and lasts until March 27 with the coronation of a champion. HPU earned the No. 1 seed and advanced to the quarterfinals in the first round. The Panthers await the winner of the 8/9 seed and will play on March 25 at 12:00 p.m. #GoHPU

