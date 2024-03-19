Sports
UNC Football will be without numerous key contributors for spring training
With spring training approaching, head coach Mack Brown spoke to the media about his team's upcoming opportunity to take the field.
One of the major developments Brown spoke about was that the UNC football program will be missing some key contributors to spring training. These are the players who are not participating:
Gavin Blackwell
JJ Jones
Johannes Copenhaver
Bryson Nesbit
Timmy Lawson
Jordan Louie
Julian Randolph
Of the seven players listed, six are players with offensive skills, which is not very good news for the UNC football program.
Why? In case you haven't been following along, there's a quarterback competition going on in Chapel Hill because it would be nice to see the players with the most important skills get some work with both players competing for the job.
Blackwell and Jones once again played key roles at Wide Receiver, while Copenhaver and Nesbit are two dynamic tight ends that contribute so much to the UNC football program's offense. Since they are all apparently dealing with various injuries, they will be forced to sit out spring training as the hope is that they will be ready to enter training camp.
If you're looking for good news, it looks like wide receiver Kobe Paysour will be ready when spring training starts. The injury bug caught Paysour during the 2023 season, as he was sidelined with a foot injury and then suffered a new one upon his return to practice just before the Tar Heels' bowl game.
Spring drills are a great way for coaches to gauge what they have on their current roster, as the Tar Heels will be thin at the wide receiver and tight end positions. The good news is that North Carolina knows what these players are capable of: it's just a matter of getting them ready for kickoff on opening weekend.
