Tennis world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov jumped from a five-star hotel balcony and 'died by suicide' in Miami, police say, despite reports in Belarus that he had a 'blood clot'

Konstantin Koltsov, the boyfriend of tennis world number 2 Aryna Sabalenka, “died of suicide” on Monday night after jumping from a hotel balcony in Miami, police have confirmed.

The 42-year-old Belarusian, who played hockey for the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, was announced dead on Tuesday by his former club Salavat Yulaev Ufa on the social messaging site Telegram.

According to reports in Belarus, Koltsov would have been dating Australian Open champion Sabalenka, 25, for three years before police in Florida revealed he 'jumped off a balcony' at a five-star resort. Authorities in Miami have taken over the investigation as an "apparent suicide."

Miami police told Mail Sport in a statement on Tuesday: 'According to investigators, on Monday, March 18, 2024, at approximately 12:39 p.m., Bal Harbor Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the St Regis Bal Harbor Resort, 9703 Collins Avenue. referring to a man who jumped from a balcony.

“The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation into the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov (04-17-1981). No foul play is suspected.”

Despite Kolstov's shocking death, the two-time Australian Open champion still plans to play the tournament in the Sunshine State, where she is seeded second, according to reports. Tennis Channel.

The Russian Hockey Club confirmed Koltsov's death on social media and paid tribute to the Belarusian, saying: 'It is with deep sadness that we inform you that Salavat Yulaev's coach Konstantin Koltsov has passed away.

'He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues and fans. Konstantin wrote himself into the history of our club forever.

'Koltsov won the Russian Championship and the Gagarin Cup as part of Salavat Yulaev, and did a great job in the team's coaching staff.

“May his memory burn brightly.”

The death of the partner of the world number two comes just five years after the player lost her father Sergey after his sudden death at the age of 43.

Like Koltsov, Sabalenka's father had also played professional hockey, and the Belarusian athlete has often spoken about the motivation her father inspired her in her tennis game.

After winning her second Australian Open title in January, Sabalenka achieved a feat she previously discussed in an episode of Netflix's tennis docu-series Break Point.

The investigation into Koltsov's “apparent suicide,” which took place at the hotel and spa, has been taken over by Miami authorities, it was confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

“We had one dream: that I would win a few Grand Slams before I was 25,” said the then 24-year-old.

“Now I'm 24 and there's zero in my pocket.”

Sabalenka and Koltsov are believed to have been dating for three years after first linking up in June 2021.

The former hockey player and assistant coach was not only a frequent guest in her players' box on tour, but also a devoted boyfriend on social media, where he often shared messages of love and support – most recently on International Women's Day two weeks ago.

Sabalenka has also been very public on social media about her love for Koltsov. “I love you @koltsov2021,” she wrote in a message with hearts and other emojis.

“Happy birthday my love. You are my dearest person, my best friend and my strongest support. Peace be with you, strength, patience and health.

'I hope we get everything we planned. I love you.'

The start of the couple's relationship in 2021 may have been more turbulent than it first appeared, with Koltsov's ex-wife Julija appearing to implicate the sportsman in the breakdown of her marriage.

In a post announcing her divorce from Koltsov in 2020, Julija — who shares sons Daniel, Alexander and Stefan with her former husband — slammed “girls clinging to people's husbands” in her pointed caption.

'And now we'll see who reads the messages (wink emoji, relieved smile emoji). We live in a world of social networks and too many questions have accumulated… This will be the last photo with him on my insta where we are together and where we were insanely happy!!! (heart emoji),” Julija wrote.

“Our marriage is about to be a damn dozen. And we broke up. (Broken heart emoji) Our family couldn't survive a year without Constantijn's work, a baby (sleepless nights and fatigue (sad emoji) and coronavirus (feverish emoji) respectively) It happens… And it hurts. For some partners anyway !(Konstantin has his own Instagram)

'I'm asking you to write to him directly now (relief laugh emoji, wink emoji) and yes – we broke up – so we moved! (this should explain the new apartment).

'And a call to all girls who with children in the family hang on to other people's husbands!!! This is mean!!!! This is the most amazing and happiest time, but at the same time the most difficult, because a small child takes a lot of energy, energy and time… Maybe one day you will be there too…'

Both Koltsov and Sabalenka recently shared their affection for each other on social media, with the former paying tribute to his girlfriend on International Women's Day this year.

Koltsov's ex-wife Julija previously appeared to accuse Sabalenka of involvement in the breakdown of her marriage, sharing a photo of her and the ice hockey star together

Koltsov and his ex-wife shared three sons, with whom Sabalenka seemed to become close

In the photo of her kissing her soon-to-be ex-husband, she tagged Sabalenka, in an apparent accusation of the then 21-year-old's role in ending her marriage.

This was not addressed by either Sabalenka or Koltsov, nor later when they made their relationship public, and through the couple's relationship Sabalenka has since developed a bond with her boyfriend's children.

The player has previously shared photos of Kolstov's youngest son Stefan on her Instagram page, and in a Q&A on the site she suggested that she “thought” she would “make a great stepmother” in 2022 .

For support, call Samaritans on 116123 in the UK or visit www.samaritans.org or www.thecalmzone.net/get-supportor call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline on 988 in the US.