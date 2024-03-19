NTTF South South Zone representative donates table tennis board to Rivers State Sports, Port Harcourt





South South Zone representative on the board of Nigerian Table Tennis Federation Ama-Ebi Ebikpolade has donated table tennis boards to the Rivers State Ministry of Sports and Port Harcourt club 1928. Also read: Ghana's Minister of Sports highlights Africa's ability to host Commonwealth Games and welcomes the President of the Federation The presentation of the boards, which took place at the Port Harcourt club in 1928, was attended by the Rivers State Commissioner for Sports Bar Christopher Green, Director of Sports and President Port Harcourt, Mr. Igwe Achese. Upon receiving the placards, the Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Bar Christopher Green, commended Mr. Ama-Ebi Ebikpolade for the donations, describing him as a worthy representative. He noted that the gesture has given table tennis a new direction in the region, stating that both Bayelsa and Rivers States would continue to work together for the development of the sport. Earlier, Mr. Igwe Achese in a 1928 comment by the President of the Port Harcourt club noted that the gesture of the Bayelsa State table chairman further demonstrated the never-ending relationship between the two, noting that the club was satisfied was with his goodwill. Mr Achese asserted that the club would make maximum use of the board for the betterment and advancement of table tennis in Rivers State, stressing that he was optimistic that the boards donated by Ama-Ebi Ebikpolade would produce future table tennis stars. The President of the 1928 Port Harcourt club also announced Mr. Ama-Ebi Ebikpolade as a member of the club, following the show of love shown by the NTTF South South zone representative, who described the club as commendable. In a remark, the South-South Representative on the Board of Directors of the Nigerian Table Tennis Federation, Ama-Ebi Ebikpolade, stressed the importance of table tennis to the society, noting that table tennis has improved the lives of many Nigerians and that in addition to being recognized as a sport, it has health benefits that are truly remarkable for society. Mr Ebikpolade, who is also the Chairman of Bayelsa State Table Tennis, dismissed reports in some quarters that he was in Port Harcourt to campaign for his re-election coming in 2025, noting that he is determined to give Bayelsa and the region the desired representation. He emphasized the need for both states to invest in their homegrown talents, rather than allowing players from outside the state involved to participate in competitions. He said investing in under-13s would enable them to dominate table tennis in the future. According to him, the only way for the boys to have something to fall back on after sports was to combine education with sports. The table tennis association has in recent years sent its players to Benson Idahosa University, Edo State for studies in other for them to improve their lives after sports, stating that the days of athletes only focusing on medals are over. He explained that the Bayelsa State Table Tennis Association has sent coaches to refresher courses within and outside the country to familiarize themselves with modern coaching techniques, expressing the need to develop the umpires. Mr. Ama-Ebi Ebikpolade appreciated the Port Harcourt club 1928 for granting him membership club status, adding that he would work hand in hand with the prestigious club for the development of table tennis in the South South. Post views: 113

