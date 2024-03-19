Earley, Heimstead will represent Arizona at the NCAA women's championships





ATHENS, Georgia – Arizona's Julia Heimstead And Brooke Earley will represent the Wildcats at the 2024 Division I Women's NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. Competition begins Wednesday, March 20 and runs through Saturday, March 23. The championships are hosted by Georgia at the Jack Bauerle Pool at the Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens. Junior diver Brooke Earley makes her first-ever appearance at the national championships after qualifying in the 1 meter (282.60) and 3 meter (318.90) at the Zone E Diving competition in Flagstaff. Heimstead took a spot in her dominant strokes, the 100 and 200 butterflies. The invitations came after Julia's performance at the conference championships two weeks ago, where she clocked 51.61 in the 100 and 1:54.57 in the 200. This will be the third straight year the senior has qualified for the nationals. Last season, Heimstead qualified in the 50 free, 200 free and 200 fly. Earley begins competition on Thursday, March 21 with 1m diving trials beginning at 7:00 a.m. MST, Heimstead debuts Friday for 100 flight trials at 7:00 a.m. MST. See above for a detailed schedule of the week's events and information on how to watch. Keep track of the cats Instagram, Tweet And Facebookand check back here every evening at ArizonaWildcats.com for a recap of the day's events.

