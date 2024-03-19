Everything you need to know: Bangladesh vs Australia ODIs

ODI Series Facts

Scheme:

March 21: Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, 9:30am local (2:30pm AEDT)

March 24: Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, 9:30am local (2:30pm AEDT)

March 27: Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, 9:30am local (2:30pm AEDT)

Watch or listen in Australia: The matches are streamed live and can be followed on the website Bangladesh Cricket Board YouTube Channel or via the BCB Facebook page.

Live Scores: Match Center

News and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live app, the Scoop Podcast.

The squadrons

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Farzana Akter, Rabeya Khan

Darcie Brown was a late scratch from the Australian squad and was ruled out after being diagnosed with navicular disease in her left foot. The Aussies opted not to replace her with a like-for-like option, and will instead fly Grace Harris, who had initially only been named in the T20 squad for the ODIs before.

After a miserable run of injuries, Tayla Vlaeminck returns to the Australian squad as one of two players alongside Victorian Sophie Molineux.

Express quickly Vlaeminck has recovered from shoulder surgery that followed identical serious foot injuries, and is in with a chance of playing in an Australian XI for the first time since January 2022.

Molineux, who played her first international match in more than two years last month when named in Australia's Test XI to play South Africa at the WACA Ground, will get the chance to feature in her first ODI since September 2021 .

But experienced all-rounder Jess Jonassen's international career is at a crossroads after she was left out of the squad the first time she missed a tour due to selection rather than injury since her debut in 2012.

Uncapped wicketkeeper Farzana Akter has been included in the Bangladesh squad alongside 15-year-old Nishita Akter Nishi, who made her ODI debut against Pakistan last year.

Shamima Sultana makes way for Farzana, while Lata Mondal and Shorifa Khatun are the other omissions from the squad that traveled to South Africa late last year.

Recent form

Australia recently completed their multi-format home series against South Africa, winning the trophy by 12 points against the Proteas four.

The hosts won the ODI leg 2-1, but their defeat in the second match at North Sydney Oval was a historic defeat as they had never lost to South Africa in this format before.

However, they recovered emphatically in the final one-dayer and won by 110 runs (DLS).

Australia v South Africa | Third ODI

Bangladesh's last assignment was also against South Africa when they traveled there to play three ODIs in December.

Bangladesh stunned the Proteas in the first 50-over match, winning by 119 runs, before the hosts recovered to claim the series 2-1.

The Tigers have also enjoyed success on home turf in the past year, drawing against India 1-1 and beating Pakistan 2-1.

The historical tour

Australia and Bangladesh have never met in a bilateral series before in any form. But Bangladesh's participation in the latest cycle of the ICC Womens Championship has paved the way for this historic tour, which will also include three T20Is.

The last time they met

The last and only time Australia and Bangladesh played each other in an ODI was during the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand.

It was Australia's last match before the finals, and on a blustery day in Wellington, Bangladesh gave the eventual champions a run for their money.

Tigers brawl, but Mooney saves Australia

Australia were reduced to 4-41 and then 5-70 chasing just 136 to win before Beth Mooney and Annabel Sutherland sent their side home.

The last time they met in a T20I was during the group stages of the 2023 World Cup in South Africa. There, Georgia Wareham took three wickets to help restrict Bangladesh to 7-107, a target Australia chased down in 18.2 overs thanks to Meg Lanning's unbeaten 48.

In total, the teams have played just three times, the third of which was a group match in Canberra during the 2020 T20 World Cup.

The local circumstances

All three ODIs will be played at Dhaka's Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. This is the Australian women's first visit to Bangladesh and the stadium since they defeated England in the 2014 T20 World Cup final.

Of the current roster of fifteen players, Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry are the only two remaining who played in the 2014 tournament. Beth Mooney was also part of that team, but did not play.

The tour also acts as a fact-finding mission for the Aussies, who are aiming to win a fourth consecutive T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in September and October.

Head-to-head in ODIs

Global: Australia: 1, Bangladesh: 0

The ICC ODI Championship

ICC Women's Championship points will be offered in the three-match ODI series. Held every four years, the championship determines which five teams, in addition to host nation India, automatically qualify for the 2025 World Cup.

This is Australia's fifth round of the new edition of the championship and having won both previous editions, they will be keen to secure all six points on offer.

The Aussies currently sit at the top of the table, two points ahead of South Africa, having won 10 of the 15 ODIs in this cycle. They lost two one-dayers to England in the Ashes and another to the Proteas last month, while also having away games against Ireland and the West Indies.

Bangladesh are seventh in the rankings and have also played five rounds so far, winning four of the fifteen matches against India, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, in addition to seven defeats, one draw and four washes. outs.

CommBank tour of Bangladesh

21 March: First ODI, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (2.30pm AEDT)

March 24: Second ODI, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (2.30pm AEDT)

27 March: Third ODI, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (2.30pm AEDT)

March 31st: First T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5pm AEDT)

April 2: Second T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5pm AEDT)

April 4: Third T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5pm AEDT)

Australian selection: Alyssa Healy (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Selection from Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Farzana Akter, Rabeya Khan