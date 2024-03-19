



Quinnipiac at Wesleyan

Wednesday March 20, 2024 | 03:00

John Wood Memorial Tennis Courts | Middletown, Conn. MIDDLETOWN, Conn. Quinnipiac men's tennis will conclude its non-conference schedule on Wednesday, March 20. It will be a quick trip to Middletown, Connecticut where we will face Wesleyan on Wednesday afternoon. SCOUTING WESLEYAN Wesleyan is 2-4 with wins over Hamilton and Concordia.

QU is 0-1 against Wesleyan, with their only meeting coming on March 25, 2017. Wesleyan won the match 4-3. LOSS AT CORNELL The Bobcats were defeated 7-0 on Sunday, March 17 at Cornell.

Daniel with you was the only Bobcat to win a set, losing his match in a third-set tiebreaker. HOME WIN AT MERRIMACK THREE VICTORIES IN A ROW OVER FORDHAM, HOLY CROSS AND SACRED HEART CLOSE LOSS IN BROWN LOSSES TO LIU AND ARMY On Saturday, February 24, the Bobcats lost a close battle with LIU.

Even though they lost the doubles point, Shaurya Soed , Donovan Brown And Finn Burridge each won their singles matches.

, And each won their singles matches. On Sunday, February 25, QU lost 4-0 to Army. LOSS AT MONMOUTH QU lost 6-1 to Monmouth last Sunday afternoon.

Finn Burridge earned the lone point for the Bobcats, winning his No. 6 singles match 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (2). ROAD LOSS AT BRYANT Daniel with you And Finn Burridge were the lone winners in the Bobcats' 5-2 loss to Bryant on Saturday, February 10.

And were the lone winners in the Bobcats' 5-2 loss to Bryant on Saturday, February 10. Velek won his match in three sets after conquering the first set.

Burridge won in straight sets in sixth place. WIN AT HOME FROM SAINT MICHAEL'S QU won in dominant fashion 7-0 against Saint Michael's on Saturday, February 3.

They won every doubles match and dropped only five matches in total.

The Bobcats also won every singles match while dropping just one set. LOSS VERSUS TEMPLE BRAUN SIMO APPOINTED MAAC TENNIS PLAYER OF THE WEEK On Wednesday afternoon, freshmen Carlos Braun Simo was named MAAC Tennis Player of the Week after a 3-1 weekend for the Bobcats.

was named MAAC Tennis Player of the Week after a 3-1 weekend for the Bobcats. The native of Munich, Germany, has won seven singles matches as a Bobcat. LOSS AT YALE On Sunday, January 28, the Bobcats lost 6-1 to Yale University at the Cullman-Heyman Tennis Center in New Haven.

The only winner was Carlos Braun Simo at number 4 singles. He defeated Walker Oberg of Yale 6-1, 3-6, 12-10. FIRST WIN AT HOFSTRA SEASON OPENING LOSS AT ST. JOHN QU dropped its season opener at St. John's on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 7-0.

Although they did not win the doubles point, Shaurya Soed And Daniel with you won their match 6-3.

And won their match 6-3. Graduated student Daniel with you won the only singles set for the Bobcats and took the second set in his match 6-4. #2 PRE-SEASON RANKINGS The Bobcats were selected second in the preseason MAAC Coaches' Poll, receiving 43 points and two first-place votes. AUTUMN SEASON QU played in three events in the fall season and finished with an overall singles record of 23-15 and a doubles record of 14-13.

Shaurya Soed advanced to the round of 16 singles at the ITA Regionals at Yale before falling in straight sets.

advanced to the round of 16 singles at the ITA Regionals at Yale before falling in straight sets. Soud and Carlos Braun Simo each went 5-1 in singles in the fall.

each went 5-1 in singles in the fall. The first year doubles tandem of Finn Burridge And Carlos Braun Simo went 6-3 together in the fall. LAST YEAR (2022-23) The Bobcats went 10-10 overall during the 2022-2023 regular season and posted a 4-2 league record, earning a share of the MAAC regular season title under first-year Head Coach. Bryan Adinolfi.

QU defeated Marist 4-3 on April 16 to capture second place in postseason action. KARAGOZOGLU & SOOD EARN ALL-MAAC HONOR Quinnipiac Men's Tennis Student-Athletes Kemal Karagozoglu And Shaurya Soed earned All-MAAC First Team status at No. 1 doubles, as revealed by the league office on Friday, April 21.

Karagozoglu and Sood helped the Bobcats lead with a perfect 6-0 record from the No. 1 doubles spot in MAAC play during the regular season. The duo went 12-3 overall in the No. 1 doubles match. STATISTICS/LEADERS 2022-23 Five Bobcats have more than 10 singles wins this year, led by Donovan Brown (15-10 in singles matches 2022-2023). Brown and Csanad Nyaradi both went 4-2 in MAAC play. NEWCOMERS STRONG RETURN GROUP To stay up to date on Quinnipiac men's tennis news, follow the Bobcats on Twitter/Instagram @QU_MTEN or visit www.gobobcats.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gobobcats.com/news/2024/3/19/softball-mens-tennis-ready-to-finish-nonconference-schedule.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos