Fantasy Hockey Stat Combos – Multi-category Playoff Producers

No two fantasy hockey teams face the same hill to climb between now and April 18. And no one solution is perfect for every fantasy hockey club, because we build each one differently.

With the head-to-head play-offs approaching for many leagues, it's time to focus on the micromanagement that will get you to the finish line. Who are your opponents in the mutual play-offs? What are the strengths and weaknesses of these teams? Do you need to score a category one week to support another? Can you afford to get fewer hits because your opponent is weak in that category?

It's the same kind of questions in rotisserie competitions. In which categories am I at risk? In which categories can I still gain ground?

All while balancing your game maximums in points competitions. How many starts do I have left at each position? Will I run out if I keep starting players with four or five game weeks (yes, the New York Rangers played five times last week).

In an effort to find a recommendation that meets your specific needs, let's draw Venn diagrams. Many of them.

For the final push, here are some options tailored to specific needs. Looking for mostly goals and blocked shots for a particular playoff game? We've got you covered. Must make up ground on hits and turnspit shots, see below.

Just taking stats since February 1 (what have you done for me lately), we check which players (available in at least 35% of leagues) are in the top 100 for two selected stats. Statistical totals apply from February 1 through matches played on Sunday.

I can't cover all use cases, but I'll try as many as I can. Each player shown is at least in the top 100 for that statistic – which in some cases could mean just a handful, such as goals and power play points. But it's the statistics you need.

Goals + assists

An obvious combination, you will find a few names to choose from. Keep an eye out for a Blackhawks player's sneaky good stats, as that will be a recurring theme here. Also, the top two names will appear a lot here, which is an indication that they are the best targets at the moment.

Wyatt Johnston, C, Dallas Stars (59.5% available; 12 goals, 9 assists)

Nazem Kadri, C, Calgary Flames (40.9% available; 7 goals, 13 assists)

Nick Schmaltz, C, Arizona Coyotes (72.7% available; 6 goals, 13 assists)

Gustav Nyquist, C, Nashville Predators (63.2% available; 6 goals, 15 assists)

Pavel Zacha, C, Boston Bruins (76.9% available; 7 goals, 9 assists)

Philipp Kurashev, C, Chicago Blackhawks (93.5% available; 6 goals, 12 assists)

Tommy Novak, C, Nashville Predators (49.5% available; 6 goals, 9 assists)

Chandler Stephenson, C, Vegas Golden Knights (53.0% available; 6 goals, 9 assists)

Hits + blocked shots

Once again an obvious combination with plenty of choice. Ryan Pulock and Matt Roy in particular seem like no-brainers for the fantasy stretch run if you find them available in your league. Only one available forward, Goodrow for the Rangers, appears in both stat sheets.

Ryan Pulock, D, New York Islanders (77.9% available; 37 hits, 49 blocked shots)

Matt Roy, D, Los Angeles Kings (38.6% available; 44 hits, 50 blocked shots)

K'Andre Miller, D, New York Rangers (36.9% available; 41 hits, 38 blocked shots)

Jake McCabe, D, Toronto Maple Leafs (51.5% available; 62 hits, 38 blocked shots)

Neal Pionk, D, Winnipeg Jets (36.2% available; 59 hits, 32 blocked shots)

Radko Gudas, D, Anaheim Ducks (43.0% available; 59 hits, 39 blocked shots)

Jeff Petry, D, Detroit Red Wings (45.1% available; 42 hits, 39 blocked shots)

Braden Schneider, D, New York Rangers (98.6% available; 38 hits, 37 blocked shots)

Matt Dumba, D, Tampa Bay Lightning (97.8% available; 57 hits, 28 blocked shots)

Connor Clifton, D, Buffalo Sabres (98.0% available; 43 hits, 31 blocked shots)

Noah Juulsen, D, Vancouver Canucks (99.8% available; 59 hits, 29 blocked shots)

Vincent Desharnais, D, Edmonton Oilers (99.8% available; 41 hits, 36 blocked shots)

Artem Zub, D, Ottawa Senators (95.5% available; 39 hits, 29 blocked shots)

Alexander Romanov, D, New York Islanders (67.3% available; 43 hits, 29 blocked shots)

Brandon Carlo, D, Boston Bruins (96.7% available; 38 hits, 36 blocked shots)

Barclay Goodrow, C, New York Rangers (99.3% available; 47 hits, 29 blocked shots)

Nicolas Haag, D, Vegas Golden Knights (98.7% available; 37 hits, 28 blocked shots)

Ilya Lyubushkin, D, Toronto Maple Leafs (97.9% available; 51 hits, 27 blocked shots)

Niko Mikkola, D, Florida Panthers (95.7% available; 50 hits, 26 blocked shots)

Shots + power play points

Now we're starting to get into the weeds a bit, with only four players available (and only one I'd consider generally available) that fills both needs.

Wyatt Johnston, C, Dallas Stars (59.5% available; 68 shots, 5 power play points)

Nazem Kadri, C, Calgary Flames (40.9% available; 60 shots, 6 power play points)

Dylan Guenther, W, Arizona Coyotes (95.7% available; 50 shots, 7 power play points)

Bryan Rust, W, Pittsburgh Penguins (45.7% available; 48 shots, 5 power play points)

Goals + blocked shots

I don't think there is much choice if these are your pressing needs. And it's not like Brodin's six goals top the rankings, but they are something.

Assists + shots

You see all this hype building from Wyatt Johnston and Nazem Kadri in this article, right?

Wyatt Johnston, C, Dallas Stars (59.5% available; 9 assists, 68 shots)

Nazem Kadri, C, Calgary Flames (40.9% available; 13 assists, 60 shots)

Shane Pinto, C, Ottawa Senators (68.4% available; 11 assists, 60 shots)

Jack Roslović, C, New York Rangers (93.7% available; 11 assists, 53 shots)

Nikolaj Ehlers, W, Winnipeg Jets (49.5% available; 10 assists, 48 ​​shots)

Reilly Smith, W, Pittsburgh Penguins (94.0% available; 9 assists, 48 ​​shots)

Hits + power play points

Here's another Blackhawk that offers a decent value; Solid hit songs from Foligno, combined with some power play magic courtesy of Connor Bedard.

Nick Foligno, W, Chicago Blackhawks (90.9% available; 45 goals, 7 power play points)

Mason Marchment, W, Dallas Stars (79.8% available; 48 goals, 5 power play points)

Shots + hits

Sam Bennett, C, Florida Panthers (52.8% available; 50 shots, 49 hits)

Bobby McMann, C, Toronto Maple Leafs (95.7% available; 55 shots, 48 ​​hits)

Rickard Rakell, W, Pittsburgh Penguins (56.3% available; 56 shots, 43 hits)

Powerplay points + blocked shots

The blocked shot totals here aren't huge, but it's a bit of a sprinkle with at least some power play action if those are your needs.

Assists + hits

Nick Foligno, W, Chicago Blackhawks (90.9% available; 9 assists, 45 goals)

K'Andre Miller, D, New York Rangers (36.9% available; 10 assists, 41 goals)

Mason Marchment, W, Dallas Stars (79.8% available; 9 assists, 48 ​​goals)

David Perron, W, Detroit Red Wings (95.8% available; 9 assists, 40 goals)

Goals + shots

Wyatt Johnston, C, Dallas Stars (59.5% available; 12 goals, 68 shots)

Nazem Kadri, C, Calgary Flames (40.9% available; 7 goals, 60 shots)

Bobby McMann, C, Toronto Maple Leafs (95.7% available; 8 goals, 55 shots)

Dylan Guenther, W, Arizona Coyotes (95.7% available; 7 goals, 50 shots)

Bryan Rust, W, Pittsburgh Penguins (45.7% available; 9 goals, 48 ​​shots)

Kyle Palmieri, C, New York Islanders (86.5% available; 8 goals, 46 shots)

Alexis Lafrenire, W, New York Rangers (79.8% available; 7 goals, 51 shots)

Warren Foegele, W, Edmonton Oilers (98.0% available; 6 goals, 47 shots)

Logan Cooley, C, Arizona Coyotes (52.1% available; 7 goals, 47 shots)

Blocked shots + assists

K'Andre Miller, D, New York Rangers (36.9% available; 38 blocked shots, 10 assists)

Torey Krug, D, St. Louis Blues (86.1% available; 26 blocked shots, 12 assists)

Timothy Liljegren, D, Toronto Maple Leafs (94.6% available; 32 blocked shots, 10 assists)

Ryan McDonagh, D, Nashville Predators (91.0% available; 31 blocked shots, 11 assists)

I think we've covered most of the cases at this stage, but here's a treat for those who might still be playing in some old-school fantasy hockey leagues.

PIM + plus/minus