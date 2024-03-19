Dudley, Lovett Garner receive weekly awards as Lehigh prepares for trip to Monmouth

BETHLEHEM, Pa. Two Lehigh softball players took home weekly Patriot League awards for strong performances at the plate in Lehigh's 3-3 performance at the Penn State Softball Invitational. Junior Rory Dudley was named Player of the Week and freshman Holly Lovett was named Rookie of the Week.

Seven Mountain Hawks collected at least six hits over the six games, led by Dudley who went 9-for-20 with four doubles, a homerun, eight runs scored and eight RBIs. She tied a school record with three doubles in Friday's 8-3 win over Canisius. On Saturday, Dudley had the go-ahead two-run double to spark an eight-run seventh inning in an 11-5 win over Cornell. Dudley capped the weekend with her first home run of the season in Lehigh's 8-2 win over Canisius.

This season, Dudley is hitting .322, good for fourth on the team, with six doubles, 16 runs scored and 11 RBIs. She splits her time between first base and catcher for the Mountain Hawks.

Lovett went 6-for-14 at home last week over six games with two doubles, a home run and five RBI's. She hit safely in four of Lehigh's six games while seeing time at second and third base. Lovett hit a two-run home run in Lehigh's 14-12 loss to Penn State Thursday and scored a double and a run in Friday's win over Canisius. On Saturday, Lovett went 2-for-3 with an RBI double in the seventh inning. She also hit two runs at home to give Lehigh a 5-2 cushion in the tournament final against Canisius.

This year, Lovett is hitting .263 with 14 starts in 21 games. She has two home runs, nine RBIs and scored seven runs.

The Mountain Hawks head to Monmouth on Wednesday for their final tune-up before the start of the Patriot League season. Game time is set for 3:30 PM from MU Softball Park in West Long Branch, NJ, with streaming on FloSoftball.

Lehigh went 3-3 at the Penn State Softball Invitational and moved to 10-13 on the season. The Mountain Hawks hit .349 as a team and averaged more than seven runs per game, but dropped both of their games against host Penn State by a total of three runs.

In addition to Dudley's offensive prowess, junior Julia Mrochko went 8-for-15 with four runs scored, three doubles, a homerun and six runs batted in.

Senior Catherine Young pitched 23.2 innings over the weekend, earning two wins and a save while striking out 18. Young is 6-6 with a 4.08 ERA this season in a team-best 72 innings. Should she get the ball on Wednesday, Young would face the team she failed to hit 2-0 on March 22, 2023 at Leadership Park.

On the board, freshmen Peyton Sward continues to lead the way with a batting average of .393. Graduated student Josie Charles leads with 24 hits and 13 RBIs. Lehigh already has six players with at least 10 runs batted in. Senior Brooke Cannon has scored 17 points as team leader.

Graduated student Emily Cimino and Dudley drove in the two runs in Lehigh's win over Monmouth last season.

Monmouth is 9-17 this season and has already played five CAA games, going 3-2. The Hawks went 2-of-3 against Hampton at home this weekend.

Savannah Simons leads Monmouth with a .345 batting average and has driven in 11 runs. Billie Kerwood was the best pitcher, going 7-7 with a 3.57 ERA in 78.1 innings.

Lehigh leads the all-time series 13-10, with last year's win marking the first meeting in the series since 2010.

After Wednesday's game, Lehigh will shift its focus to its home stretch and Patriot League opener as the Mountain Hawks will welcome Colgate to Leadership Park for three games March 23-24.

Like Lehigh SoftballFacebookand follow furtherX/TwitterAndInstagramfor exclusive updates throughout the season.