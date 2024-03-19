Nassau County, NY is gearing up to host the International Cricket Council Men's T20 World Cup





EAST MEADOW, New York (WABC) — A trophy procession took place in Nassau County on Tuesday to celebrate progress on construction of a 34,000-seat stadium, transforming a field at Eisenhower Park into an international cricket stadium that would host the World Cup in June. “We will have fans from all over the world,” Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said. Eight matches will be played in New York over twelve days. Tuesday's trophy parade was led twice by Chris Gayle T20 World Cup champion, of Jamaica. “It's good to be here in Nassau for the first time as well to actually see the stadium and what it's going to look like,” Gayle said. The biggest match will be India vs Pakistan. “A game that attracts a global audience of hundreds of millions and has had almost two million registrations alone,” said Geoff Allardice, CEO of the International Cricket Council. There remains little opportunity to get tickets for Nassau County residents like Joshua Jon of Albertson. “I couldn't buy tickets because as soon as we went in it was sold out,” he said. “We are now working on a plan to make some of those tickets available to the general public, perhaps through a lottery system,” Blakeman said. Blakeman's joint press conference with the International Cricket Council was overwhelmed many times by angry protesters. Nassau and Suffolk Building Trades Council, which represents plumbers, carpenters, sheet metal workers and laborers, say talks with the International Cricket Council to work on the project have collapsed. “This is horrible. Our guys should be here,” said Joe Squicciarini of Plumbers Local 200. “These are our members who are on the unemployed list, so they are currently individuals who are not employed and looking over the fence at what's going on here with guys from Canada and California and all over the park that we grew up in” , says Vincent Alu of Laborers Local 66. The International Cricket Council responded. “We believe we are working well with everyone to make this a success for the province on all fronts, including the working side,” said Brett Jones, CEO of T20 World Cup USA. The ninth edition of the T20 World Cup will take place in June, with 20 teams competing in 55 matches across the United States and the West Indies. * Get eyewitness news * Follow us on YouTube * More local news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for the latest news Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News Have a breaking news tip or story idea we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If you attach a video or photo, the terms of use apply.

