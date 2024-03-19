College Football Playoff and ESPN agree to negotiate through 2031-2032

The College Football Playoff and ESPN have agreed to a new six-year contract worth $7.8 billion that will keep the network as the event's sole media rights holder through the 2031-32 season, it was announced jointly on Tuesday.

ESPN, which has held exclusive broadcast rights since the CFP's inception in 2015, will expand its package for the final two years of the current 12-year contract, which runs through the 2025-2026 season. The CFP will unveil a 12-team format for the 2024-2025 season, and ESPN will add all four new first-round games each year to the network's existing coverage of the New Year's Six Bowls (now the quarterfinals and semifinals ) and the CFP National Championship game.

ESPN has also signed a six-year deal that will cost $1.3 billion annually beginning with the 2026-2027 season and includes exclusive rights to all rounds of the expanded playoff, along with continued exclusive rights to all programming associated with the CFP , such as the CFP selection. show, weekly Top 25 rankings shows and more.

“ESPN has worked very closely with the College Football Playoff over the past decade to build one of the most prominent events in American sports,” ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. “We look forward to strengthening our valued relationship over the next two years and then continuing it for another six years as we embark on this new, expanded playoff era.

“This agreement further solidifies ESPN as the home of college football, as well as the destination for the vast majority of major college championships for the next eight years.”

The hefty price tag reflects the increase in the number of games, as the current deal was originally set up for seven games (including the New Year's Six Bowls and the National Championship), and only three were actually playoff games (the two semifinals and the National title game). . The new contract consists of 11 or 13 matches – all play-off matches – in a field of 12 or 14 teams.

“We feel very good about the value of what we are getting in return for the financial resources being paid,” said Nick Dawson, ESPN's Senior Vice President, College Sports Programming and Acquisitions. “We firmly believe that the event will be better, starting this fall with 12 teams, just in terms of how it will captivate the country.”

Beginning in 2026-2027, the CFP National Championship game will air on ABC, in addition to ESPN's MegaCast presentation. The new agreement includes expanded rights to simulcast or MegaCast CFP games across all Walt Disney Company platforms, including TWDC direct-to-consumer offerings.

Dawson said he doesn't expect much to change in the way the public watches these games and that ABC and ESPN will be the “main vehicles moving forward with the deal.”

“There is a right and flexibility to play early games on direct-to-consumer streaming services, but as of yet no decision has been made on our end to even activate that right,” Dawson said. “A lot of this is future-proof, with the world essentially spanning eight years, and we feel very good about the flexibility we have, but in the short term I don't think fans would expect much of a difference in terms of how the games become wide distributed via traditional linear television.”

The CFP format for this season and next will consist of five automatic qualifiers of the five top-ranked conference champions and seven at-large bids. Last week, the nine FBS commissioners and Notre Dame agreed that the playoff will include at least 12 teams in 2026 and beyond. The CFP has full authority to determine the format.

While multiple sources have told ESPN that the CFP is trending toward a field of 14 teams, the number of teams and how they will qualify for the CFP has not yet been determined for the next two seasons. Protections have been put in place for the ACC, Big Ten, SEC and Big 12 conference champions, Notre Dame and the top-ranked Group of 5 champions in the new contract.

Dawson said the new TV deal specifically covers 12- and 14-team models, but also includes “a mechanism that can be addressed if they expand beyond 14 teams.”

“I think at some point you really start to have an impact on the regular season and the conference championship games,” Dawson said. “I feel like they've done a great job designing the 12-team model so far, and possibly even the 14-team model, although we still need to understand exactly what it looks like. … I'm concerned that the bigger you get further, I think it becomes almost impossible to prevent any damage from being done there.

The CFP has granted ESPN the right to sublicense a select number of games in both the amended two-year agreement and the new six-year extension.

“As we sit here today, no decision has been made on our part as to whether we're going to pursue it at all or not,” Dawson said. “It's just a right in the deal from now on.”

Before agreeing to the media rights deal with ESPN, the nine FBS commissioners and Notre Dame leadership were first required to sign a memorandum of understanding last week that outlined what the next contract would look like. They agreed to move forward with a new revenue sharing plan that will codify the further financial separation of the expanded Big Ten and SEC from all others in college athletics.

The financial breakdown for the expected fourteen-team playoffs will look radically different. On an annual basis, for example, Big Ten and SEC schools will each earn more than $21 million — a dramatic increase from the nearly $5.5 million schools in Power 5 conferences are currently paid.

In the ACC, schools will receive more than $13 million annually and Big 12 schools will receive more than $12 million each. Notre Dame is also expected to receive more than $12 million and sources told ESPN that there will be a financial incentive for any independent team that reaches the CFP.

There will no longer be a CFP participation bonus for any of the other leagues – a detail that has been frustrating to some leaders in the Group of 5. The Group of 5 schools' annual payments will increase from the current $1.5 to just under $1.8 million. million.

For now, the CFP is treating Oregon State and Washington State as independent schools in 2026 and beyond. Given the uncertain status of the conference, with 10 schools leaving next season, new Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould did not sign the Memorandum of Understanding last week nor the new six-year agreement with ESPN, but she did agree to the amended contract with the network for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Now that the revenue and media rights deal has been agreed, the most pressing question is what the format will look like in 2026 and beyond. It is unknown whether CFP leaders will have one edition of the twelve-man field play or decide on a format in the coming months. CFP and ESPN leaders expect the 12-team field to generate even more fan interest this fall than in the past.

“We are confident this fall will be an exciting time for college football fans,” said Dawson. “I think the right balance of access while still capturing the best teams in the country has been achieved here, and we're excited to roll it out this fall.”

The CFP has contributed to the most-watched days in ESPN's nearly 45-year history, led by the CFP's first semifinals in 2015, which lifted ESPN to 11.6 million average viewers on New Year's Day. The CFP semifinals in 2018, 2022 and 2024 saw ESPN round out the top four all-day audiences in network history. College football on ESPN is responsible for the top 15 and more than 50 of the top 100 most-watched cable programs ever (since 1987), with eight of the top 10 coming directly from the CFP semifinals or national title games.

In 2023-2024, ESPN's extensive coverage of the CFP delivered a record year. The three-game CFP scored the most-watched matchups in six years (since Year 4) and was third-best of the CFP era with 23.6 million viewers and 15% year-over-year audience growth for the trio of games. The CFP National Championship and New Year's Six averaged 15.1 million viewers, the CFP's best audience in five years and fifth highest in the last decade.

The deal with the CFP marks ESPN's second major media rights expansion for college sports in 2024, following its eight-year deal with the NCAA in January that includes exclusive rights to 40 NCAA championship events. ESPN now has exclusive domestic rights to every major college championship outside of men's basketball and international rights to all major college championships.

“This new agreement solidifies the broadcast future of the College Football Playoff for many years to come,” said Mississippi State President Mark Keenum, chairman of the CFP Board of Directors. “ESPN has been a key part of the playoffs' overwhelming success over its first decade. The addition of ABC to this expanded relationship is just the next step in the continued growth of one of the year's top sporting events.”