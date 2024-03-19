Sports
Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka is playing in the Miami Open following the sudden death of her boyfriend
Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka is still aiming to play in the Miami Open later this week despite the death of her boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov. Koltsov, a professional hockey player, died in Miami in what Miami-Dade police are calling an “apparent suicide.”
The 25-year-old Sabalenka is the No. 2 seed at the Miami Open and will meet the winner of Tuesday's match between Simona Halep and Paula Badosa on Friday. She received a bye in the first round of the tournament.
Koltsov competed in the 2002 and 2010 Winter Olympics representing his home country Belarus. The winger was selected with the No. 18 pick in the 1999 NHL Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins and spent three seasons with the franchise.
Koltsov retired from the sport in 2016 and was an assistant coach at Salavat Yulaev Ufa in the Russian Kontinental Hockey League.
“The Penguins extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Penguins forward Konstantin Koltsov,” the team said said in a statement on Tuesday.
Sabalenka also lost her father, Sergey, in 2019 when he died at the age of 43. Sergey Sabalenka was also a former hockey player.
She is currently ranked as the No. 2 player in the world and has won the Australian Open in both 2023 and 2024.
