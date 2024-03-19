



March 20, 2024 | 07:46 IST GTTA launches Professional TT League in May, other ambitious plans announced At the forefront of GTTA's plans is the introduction of the Goa Premier Table Tennis League (for juniors and under-age players), modeled on India's prestigious Ultimate Table Tennis League (UTT). It is proposed that this competition will feature 10 teams, comprising 30 of India's top-ranked players, besides 20 talented players from Goa, which is tentatively scheduled to be held in May, in association with the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI)

Team Herald PANJIM: The Goa Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has announced the launch of several ambitious initiatives aimed at revolutionizing table tennis in Goa. With a vision to take the sport to new heights, the GTTA plans to introduce a series of programs that will not only nurture talent but also improve the overall table tennis ecosystem. At the forefront of GTTA's plans is the introduction of the Goa Premier Table Tennis League (for juniors and under-age players), modeled on India's prestigious Ultimate Table Tennis League (UTT). This 10-team competition is proposed to consist of 30 of India's top-ranked players, besides 20 talented players from Goa, tentatively scheduled to be held in May, in association with the Table Tennis Federation of India. With the launch of this professional competition, GTTA aims to create a platform that showcases the best of table tennis talent while providing local players with invaluable exposure and experience. Recognizing the importance of grassroots development, the GTTA will be organizing summer coaching camps at various centers in Goa, targeting beginner and intermediate players. In addition, an advanced preparatory camp will be set up for Goa's top players, under the guidance of a renowned Indian coach. There are also plans to bring in Korean coaches to further improve training methodologies. In a bid to decentralize training facilities, the association will set up academies in the two districts and training centers in all talukas of Goa. Furthermore, special attention will be paid to the development of para- and table tennis for veterans, ensuring inclusivity within the sport. Taking the initiative to rural areas, the GTTA has already started camps in the hinterlands, starting with Kings School and St Joseph School, Chandor. Efforts are being made to identify additional schools in Goa where similar camps can be set up, thereby expanding the reach of table tennis to every corner of Goa. To increase the quality of coaching, the GTTA will organize a three-day workshop to train and equip local coaches with modern coaching techniques, under the guidance of TTFI certified coaches. By investing in the development of coaching talent, the association aims to promote a culture of excellence within the coaching community. The GTTA held its Executive Committee meeting, followed by the General Assembly on Sunday, where our members deliberated extensively and mapped out an ambitious action plan. We are keen to collaborate with the state government, TTFI, Goa Sports Authority, Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs and other stakeholders with a mission to raise the bar of sports in Goa. We are confident that we can bring about positive change and make Goa a center for table tennis excellence, said Sudin Verenkar, President, Goa TT Association.

