Byington named a finalist for the National Coaching Honors in the historic season





HARRISONBURG, Va. — James Madison men's basketball head coach Mark Byington has been named a finalist for both the 2024 Hugh Durham National Coach of the Year Award and the 2024 Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year Award, as announced Tuesday by CollegeInsider.com. Under Byington's leadership, the Dukes have 31 wins this season, tying No. 1UConn for the most in the country and setting a program record. The season started with a historic win over then No. 4 Michigan State in East Lansing, marking JMU's highest win streak ever. The triumph also made JMU the first team to defeat a top-five AP preseason team in their home opener since 2001. The Dukes' success continued with a 14-game winning streak to start the season, the best in JMU history, leading to the program's first AP ranking and a career-high of No. 18. JMU maintained its national presence for eight consecutive weeks and closed out the competition. regular season with a 28-3 record, the best in both program and Sun Belt Conference history. Over the past two seasons, JMU has 53 wins to lead the Sun Belt Conference. JMU's accomplishments this season also include winning the Cancun Challenge and playing a crucial role in the Sun Belt Conference victory in the inaugural MAC-SBC Challenge. The Dukes excelled nationally in several statistical categories, including ranking first in the Sun Belt in scoring offense and ninth nationally. JMU is coming off the program's first Sun Belt Conference championship after defeating Arkansas State 91-71 in the final. Players Terrence Edwards Jr. And TJ Bickerstaff have received numerous accolades under Byington's leadership, with Edwards earning Sun Belt Player of the Year and Bickerstaff being named Newcomer of the Year among their many awards this season. Byington, who celebrated his 200th career victory in December and received the Hugh Durham coaching award from Hugh Durham in 2023-24, continues to set new benchmarks in JMU basketball history. The selection for each award is made by a 10-member voting committee consisting of current and former head coaches, along with two senior staff members from CollegeInsider.com. The Hugh Durham Award focuses on exceptional leadership among mid-major programs, while the Jim Phelan Award recognizes outstanding coaching performance at all Division I institutions. The 2024 winners will be announced in Phoenix, Arizona, to coincide with the Division I Men's Basketball Championship. This recognition highlights the achievements of college basketball's top coaches and celebrates their contributions to the sport and the successes of their teams. James Madison heads to Brooklyn this week to play in the program's first NCAA Tournament game since 2013. The Dukes face Wisconsin at the Barclays Center on Friday night at 9:30 p.m.

