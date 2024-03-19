Nassau County gears up for the International Cricket Council Men's T20 World Cup | Herald Community Newspapers





The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium is starting to take shape in Eisenhower Park, right in the heart of East Meadow. The temporary, modular, 34,000-seat venue will serve as one of the host venues for the 2024 International Cricket Council Men's T20 World Cup, which will take place in June. During a lavish parade on March 19, Nassau County Chief Executive Bruce Blakeman was joined by ICC officials and renowned cricketers to officially bring the World Cup trophy to one of the home grounds of the upcoming tournament. There will also be matches in Florida, Texas and the West Indies. The trophy was carried through an American flag arch set up by the East Meadow Fire Department, and escorted by Nassau County Police, dozens of emergency vehicles, bagpipers and the county's mounted unit. “We are in the process of building this beautiful stadium that will be here for the entire duration of the tournament,” Blakeman told news reporters as he stood at the stadium construction site. “It will be a great venue for everyone to enjoy cricket. There will be so many countries that will be here with their teams, we will have fans from all over the world.” Blakeman reiterated that Nassau County – and Eisenhower Park in particular – is used to hosting events of this magnitude. Last summer, the park hosted 40,000 people for a free Boyz II Men concert. There are currently eight matches scheduled to be played at East Meadow, over the course of twelve days in early June. There is talk of a practice match that will also be played in the stadium, but nothing is planned yet. Nassau County will host one of the most highly anticipated matches of the tournament, India versus Pakistan. The countries consistently field some of the best cricketers in the world. The Cricket World Cup is the second most popular sporting event in the world. “We call it the Super Bowl on steroids,” Blakeman said. “We are going to have many days of great competition here with great athletes.” The stadium was designed by Populous, an architectural firm that is also responsible for Yankee Stadium, Citi Field and UBS Arena, among others. The initiative is privately funded. It will be built in the open space behind the park's aquatic center, adjacent to Field 6. Tickets for the matches have been difficult to come by so far, but ICC officials at the press conference said fans may still be able to get some at Tickets.T20WorldCup.com. Blakeman said for those unable to purchase tickets, the province will host watch parties at various locations, with world-class entertainment. Locations of these watch parties will be announced at a later date. As part of provincial negotiations with the ICC, the stadium will be dismantled after the tournament, but the state-of-the-art cricket ground will remain in place, along with practice facilities at Cantiague Park in Hicksville. Blakeman said local cricket teams and leagues will be able to use the fields when the tournament ends. “Cricket is here forever now,” Blakeman said. Those interested in attending or learning more about the tournament can visit NassauCountyNY.gov/cricket.

