2024 NCAA Bracket, College Football Edition: Projecting who would win March Madness from the 68-team field
The release of the 2024 NCAA Tournament matchups offers fans everywhere several ways to participate in our national pastime: completing a bracket. You could pick teams based on their color, which mascot would win in a battle, or any other set of nonsensical parameters to play through all 63 selections needed to crown a champion.
For us college football experts on the Cover 3 Podcast, it's an annual tradition during the Monday after Selection Sunday to play out the game with a simple premise: What if these were every school's college football teams?
We go through each game and determine who would win if each school's college football teams competed against each other instead of the basketball teams. Usually this is done through the lens of the upcoming season, but with such an abstract activity we try not to get too scientific. There are more vibrations than depth charts with these picks, as well as plenty of conversations reacting to the unique and perhaps unexpected matchups as teams get deeper into the tournament.
We've detailed the results of this year's race with analysis from start to finish. Be sure to listen to the full episode below, where the Cover 3 Podcast crew breaks down the following projections.
East region
The Fighting Jim Moras capped the UConn men's basketball team's first-round success with a win over FCS Stetson, but saw their tournament series end in the second round at the hands of Northwestern. Other intriguing early matchups included San Diego State, now led by Sean Lewis, clashing with Trent Dilfer's UAB and Iowa State taking on South Dakota State, a series with some history and which wouldn't be until 2018 played. However, the match was canceled due to a 2 1/2 hour lightning delay.
Things got tough in the second round, putting Auburn ahead of San Diego State, Iowa State ahead of Washington State and Illinois narrowly edging BYU. That set up a Sweet 16 with Auburn facing Northwestern, a game similar to an Outback Bowl matchup, and Illinois versus Iowa State. The pick between Illinois and Iowa State in the Sweet 16 caused the most consternation in the proceedings, which created some excitement as that matchup would also be outstanding and unpredictable if it took place during the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Ultimately, it was Auburn over Illinois in our Elite Eight, which also isn't that far off from what we could see play out in March Madness.
First round
No. 1 UConn final. No. 16 Stetson
No. 9 Northwestern Final No. 8 FAU
No. 5 San Diego State final. No. 12 UAB
No. 4 Chestnut brown final No. 13 Yale
No. 6 BYU final No. 11 Duquesne
No. 3 Illinois final No. 14 Morehead State
No. 7 Washington State final. No. 10 Drake
No. 2 Iowa State final No. 15 State of South Dakota
Second round
No. 9 Northwestern Final No. 1 UConn
No. 4 Chestnut brown final No. 5 San Diego State
No. 3 Illinois final No. 6 BYU
No. 2 Iowa State final No. 7 Washington State
Sweet 16
No. 4 Chestnut brown final No. 9 Northwest
No. 3 Illinois final No. 2 state of Iowa
Elite Eight
No. 4 Chestnut brown final No. 3 Illinois
West region
What does the post-Drake Maye era look like for North Carolina? Not good enough, according to our projections, to get past a Jonathan Smith-led Michigan State team in a simulated second-round game. The Western Region provided some of our biggest disparity in the early rounds, as seven of the sixteen spots were occupied by teams not competing at the FBS level, while more than one did not include an organized, school-sponsored team. A first round matchup between Michigan State and Mississippi State got the most attention, and then things got a little more interesting when we picked the Spartans and advanced to the second round.
After all, the West region is filled with schools with College Football Playoff and New Year's Six appearances. Of the nine seeds that do have an FBS program, seven have made at least a New Year's Six bowl game since 2014, and two of them (Alabama and Clemson) were among the winningest programs of the playoff era with four teams. Once we figured out that the Tigers would get past Baylor and Michigan State over North Carolina in the second round, we were left with a tantalizing region with Alabama over Michigan State and Clemson over Arizona in the Sweet 16. From there, the Final Four representative chosen came down to ceiling certainty, with the Tigers being picked over the Crimson Tide's question marks on the high floor. Dabo Swinney and his team continue as Western Region champions.
First round
No. 1 North Carolina final. No. 16 Howard
No. 9 Michigan State final. No. 8 state of Mississippi
No. 12 Grand Canyon final. No. 5 St. Mary's
No. 4 Alabama final No. 13 Charleston
No. 6 Clemson final No. 11 New Mexico
No. 3 Baylor def. No. 14 Colgate
No. 10 Nevada final. No. 7 Dayton
No. 2 Arizona final No. 15 Langwood
Second round
No. 9 Michigan State final. No. 1 North Carolina
No. 4 Alabama final No. 12 Grand Canyon
No. 6 Clemson final No. 3 Baylor
No. 2 Arizona final No.10 Nevada
Sweet 16
No. 4 Alabama final No. 9 state of Michigan
No. 6 Clemson final No. 2 Arizona
Elite Eight
No. 6 Clemson final No. 4 Alabama
South region
The conversation had to start with the Dayton game in the South Region, featuring Boise State and Colorado. No disrespect to Spencer Danielson and the Broncos, but this is an entertainment exercise, so we chose Deion Sanders and Colorado as our representative for No. 10. After giving Coach Prime, Shedeur Sanders and the Buffaloes the win, they followed that up with a first-round win against Florida. Elsewhere in the first round, there were tough calls between Texas A&M and Nebraska in the 8-9 game and Texas Tech against NC State, a game the two teams played in 2022 (a Wolfpack win) and will play again in 2027 .
In the second round, the top spot fell away when Texas A&M swept Houston in a state showdown, and Wisconsin, which we also edged over James Madison in part because of the coaching change, kept it going with a win over Duke. NC State eliminated Duke in the Devin Leary Bowl, and Colorado continued to cruise as the Buffs faced Western Kentucky, not Marquette, as the Golden Eagles haven't had a football team since 1960. With Texas A&M and NC State advancing to the Elite Eight, it was Mike Elko's Aggies who earned the Final Four nod.
First round
No. 1 Houston beats. No. 16 Longwood
When. 9 Texas A&M final When. 8 Nebraska
No. 5 Wisconsin final No. 12 James Madison
No. 4 Duke def. No. 13 Vermont
No. 11 NC State Finals No. 6 Texas Tech
No. 3 Kentucky final. No. 14Oakland
No. 10 Colorado final. No. 7 Florida
No. 15 Western Kentucky final. No. 2 Marquette
Second round
No. 9 Texas A&M final No. 1 Houston
No. 5 Wisconsin final No. 4 duke
No. 11 NC State Finals No. 3Kentucky
No. 10 Colorado final. No. 15 Western Kentucky
Sweet 16
No. 9 Texas A&M final No. 5 Wisconsin
No. 11 NC State Finals No. 10 Colorado
Elite Eight
No. 9 Texas A&M final No. 11 NC State
Midwest Region
While Bill Self is dealing with a Kansas men's basketball team headed to the 2024 NCAA Tournament, Lance Leipold arrived as a Big 12 title contender ready to make some noise in the Midwest. It's a region with a half-dozen seeds that don't play football at the FBS level, although FCS McNeese did advance to the second round thanks to its meeting with Gonzaga, which hasn't played football since World War II. The most interesting matchups in the second round include the top two seeds: we favored TCU over Purdue and very narrowly picked Texas over Tennessee.
That matchup between the Volunteers and the Longhorns, who are now SEC rivals, seemed to hold the title for “best matchup we could see in the 12-team playoff” until we got to the next round. Oregon, which had a first-round win over South Carolina and a second-round win over Akron, making it an absolute football delight to sweep the Sweet 16 with Texas. It came down to a debate between Quinn Ewers and Dillon Gabriel, but there were also considerations made about which team could best finish the season in 2023. So the Longhorns got the nod. In the Elite Eight, Texas ran into a Kansas team fresh off an All-Big 12 Sweet 16 showdown with TCU, and like the on-field results in 2022 and 2023, it was the Longhorns who were determined to prevail.
First round
No. 1 Purdue final. No. 16, state of Montana
No. 9 TCU final No. 8 State of Utah
No. 12 McNeese def. No. 5 Gonzaga
No. 4 Kansas final No. 13 Samford
No. 11 Oregon final No. 6 South Carolina
No. 14 Akron final No. 3 Creighton
No. 7 Texas final No. 10Virginia
No. 2 Tennessee final St. Peter's No. 15
Second round
No. 9 TCU final No. 1Purdue
No. 4 Kansas final No. 12 McNeese
No. 11 Oregon final No. 14 Akron
No. 7 Texas final No. 2 Tenn
Sweet 16
No. 4 Kansas final No. 9 TCU
No. 7 Texas final No. 11 Oregon
Elite Eight
No. 7 Texas final No. 4 Kansas
Final four
A Final Four of Auburn, Clemson, Texas A&M and Texas delivered pretty much everything we were looking for when we started this exercise. All of these schools believe they are contenders in a 12- or 14-team playoff format, and our haphazard simulation saw them all come from their respective regions. Ultimately, we picked Texas over Clemson in the national championship game, bringing the combined final score to 63. If Texas and Clemson actually make it to the title game in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, it will be stunning, but not unrealistic. If they do that and score just 63 points in 40 minutes of basketball, it would be historic
National semi-final
No. 6 Clemson final No. 4 Chestnut brown
No. 7 Texas final No. 9 Texas A&M
National Championship
No. 7 Texas final No. 6 Clemson
If you think your real 2024 NCAA Tournament men's basketball picks will be better than these simulations, take on the football bracket in theCover 3 Bracket Games Challenge.
