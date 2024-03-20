2024 NCAA Bracket, College Football Edition: Projecting who would win March Madness from the 68-team field

The release of the 2024 NCAA Tournament matchups offers fans everywhere several ways to participate in our national pastime: completing a bracket. You could pick teams based on their color, which mascot would win in a battle, or any other set of nonsensical parameters to play through all 63 selections needed to crown a champion.

For us college football experts on the Cover 3 Podcast, it's an annual tradition during the Monday after Selection Sunday to play out the game with a simple premise: What if these were every school's college football teams?

We go through each game and determine who would win if each school's college football teams competed against each other instead of the basketball teams. Usually this is done through the lens of the upcoming season, but with such an abstract activity we try not to get too scientific. There are more vibrations than depth charts with these picks, as well as plenty of conversations reacting to the unique and perhaps unexpected matchups as teams get deeper into the tournament.

We've detailed the results of this year's race with analysis from start to finish. Be sure to listen to the full episode below, where the Cover 3 Podcast crew breaks down the following projections.

East region

The Fighting Jim Moras capped the UConn men's basketball team's first-round success with a win over FCS Stetson, but saw their tournament series end in the second round at the hands of Northwestern. Other intriguing early matchups included San Diego State, now led by Sean Lewis, clashing with Trent Dilfer's UAB and Iowa State taking on South Dakota State, a series with some history and which wouldn't be until 2018 played. However, the match was canceled due to a 2 1/2 hour lightning delay.

Things got tough in the second round, putting Auburn ahead of San Diego State, Iowa State ahead of Washington State and Illinois narrowly edging BYU. That set up a Sweet 16 with Auburn facing Northwestern, a game similar to an Outback Bowl matchup, and Illinois versus Iowa State. The pick between Illinois and Iowa State in the Sweet 16 caused the most consternation in the proceedings, which created some excitement as that matchup would also be outstanding and unpredictable if it took place during the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Ultimately, it was Auburn over Illinois in our Elite Eight, which also isn't that far off from what we could see play out in March Madness.

First round

No. 1 UConn final. No. 16 Stetson

No. 9 Northwestern Final No. 8 FAU

No. 5 San Diego State final. No. 12 UAB

No. 4 Chestnut brown final No. 13 Yale

No. 6 BYU final No. 11 Duquesne

No. 3 Illinois final No. 14 Morehead State

No. 7 Washington State final. No. 10 Drake

No. 2 Iowa State final No. 15 State of South Dakota

Second round

No. 9 Northwestern Final No. 1 UConn

No. 4 Chestnut brown final No. 5 San Diego State

No. 3 Illinois final No. 6 BYU

No. 2 Iowa State final No. 7 Washington State

Sweet 16

No. 4 Chestnut brown final No. 9 Northwest

No. 3 Illinois final No. 2 state of Iowa

Elite Eight

No. 4 Chestnut brown final No. 3 Illinois

West region

What does the post-Drake Maye era look like for North Carolina? Not good enough, according to our projections, to get past a Jonathan Smith-led Michigan State team in a simulated second-round game. The Western Region provided some of our biggest disparity in the early rounds, as seven of the sixteen spots were occupied by teams not competing at the FBS level, while more than one did not include an organized, school-sponsored team. A first round matchup between Michigan State and Mississippi State got the most attention, and then things got a little more interesting when we picked the Spartans and advanced to the second round.

After all, the West region is filled with schools with College Football Playoff and New Year's Six appearances. Of the nine seeds that do have an FBS program, seven have made at least a New Year's Six bowl game since 2014, and two of them (Alabama and Clemson) were among the winningest programs of the playoff era with four teams. Once we figured out that the Tigers would get past Baylor and Michigan State over North Carolina in the second round, we were left with a tantalizing region with Alabama over Michigan State and Clemson over Arizona in the Sweet 16. From there, the Final Four representative chosen came down to ceiling certainty, with the Tigers being picked over the Crimson Tide's question marks on the high floor. Dabo Swinney and his team continue as Western Region champions.

First round

No. 1 North Carolina final. No. 16 Howard

No. 9 Michigan State final. No. 8 state of Mississippi

No. 12 Grand Canyon final. No. 5 St. Mary's

No. 4 Alabama final No. 13 Charleston

No. 6 Clemson final No. 11 New Mexico

No. 3 Baylor def. No. 14 Colgate

No. 10 Nevada final. No. 7 Dayton

No. 2 Arizona final No. 15 Langwood

Second round

No. 9 Michigan State final. No. 1 North Carolina

No. 4 Alabama final No. 12 Grand Canyon

No. 6 Clemson final No. 3 Baylor

No. 2 Arizona final No.10 Nevada

Sweet 16

No. 4 Alabama final No. 9 state of Michigan

No. 6 Clemson final No. 2 Arizona

Elite Eight

No. 6 Clemson final No. 4 Alabama

South region



The conversation had to start with the Dayton game in the South Region, featuring Boise State and Colorado. No disrespect to Spencer Danielson and the Broncos, but this is an entertainment exercise, so we chose Deion Sanders and Colorado as our representative for No. 10. After giving Coach Prime, Shedeur Sanders and the Buffaloes the win, they followed that up with a first-round win against Florida. Elsewhere in the first round, there were tough calls between Texas A&M and Nebraska in the 8-9 game and Texas Tech against NC State, a game the two teams played in 2022 (a Wolfpack win) and will play again in 2027 .

In the second round, the top spot fell away when Texas A&M swept Houston in a state showdown, and Wisconsin, which we also edged over James Madison in part because of the coaching change, kept it going with a win over Duke. NC State eliminated Duke in the Devin Leary Bowl, and Colorado continued to cruise as the Buffs faced Western Kentucky, not Marquette, as the Golden Eagles haven't had a football team since 1960. With Texas A&M and NC State advancing to the Elite Eight, it was Mike Elko's Aggies who earned the Final Four nod.

First round

No. 1 Houston beats. No. 16 Longwood

When. 9 Texas A&M final When. 8 Nebraska

No. 5 Wisconsin final No. 12 James Madison

No. 4 Duke def. No. 13 Vermont

No. 11 NC State Finals No. 6 Texas Tech

No. 3 Kentucky final. No. 14Oakland

No. 10 Colorado final. No. 7 Florida

No. 15 Western Kentucky final. No. 2 Marquette

Second round

No. 9 Texas A&M final No. 1 Houston

No. 5 Wisconsin final No. 4 duke

No. 11 NC State Finals No. 3Kentucky

No. 10 Colorado final. No. 15 Western Kentucky

Sweet 16

No. 9 Texas A&M final No. 5 Wisconsin

No. 11 NC State Finals No. 10 Colorado

Elite Eight

No. 9 Texas A&M final No. 11 NC State

Midwest Region

While Bill Self is dealing with a Kansas men's basketball team headed to the 2024 NCAA Tournament, Lance Leipold arrived as a Big 12 title contender ready to make some noise in the Midwest. It's a region with a half-dozen seeds that don't play football at the FBS level, although FCS McNeese did advance to the second round thanks to its meeting with Gonzaga, which hasn't played football since World War II. The most interesting matchups in the second round include the top two seeds: we favored TCU over Purdue and very narrowly picked Texas over Tennessee.

That matchup between the Volunteers and the Longhorns, who are now SEC rivals, seemed to hold the title for “best matchup we could see in the 12-team playoff” until we got to the next round. Oregon, which had a first-round win over South Carolina and a second-round win over Akron, making it an absolute football delight to sweep the Sweet 16 with Texas. It came down to a debate between Quinn Ewers and Dillon Gabriel, but there were also considerations made about which team could best finish the season in 2023. So the Longhorns got the nod. In the Elite Eight, Texas ran into a Kansas team fresh off an All-Big 12 Sweet 16 showdown with TCU, and like the on-field results in 2022 and 2023, it was the Longhorns who were determined to prevail.

First round

No. 1 Purdue final. No. 16, state of Montana

No. 9 TCU final No. 8 State of Utah

No. 12 McNeese def. No. 5 Gonzaga

No. 4 Kansas final No. 13 Samford

No. 11 Oregon final No. 6 South Carolina

No. 14 Akron final No. 3 Creighton

No. 7 Texas final No. 10Virginia

No. 2 Tennessee final St. Peter's No. 15

Second round

No. 9 TCU final No. 1Purdue

No. 4 Kansas final No. 12 McNeese

No. 11 Oregon final No. 14 Akron

No. 7 Texas final No. 2 Tenn

Sweet 16

No. 4 Kansas final No. 9 TCU

No. 7 Texas final No. 11 Oregon

Elite Eight

No. 7 Texas final No. 4 Kansas

Final four

A Final Four of Auburn, Clemson, Texas A&M and Texas delivered pretty much everything we were looking for when we started this exercise. All of these schools believe they are contenders in a 12- or 14-team playoff format, and our haphazard simulation saw them all come from their respective regions. Ultimately, we picked Texas over Clemson in the national championship game, bringing the combined final score to 63. If Texas and Clemson actually make it to the title game in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, it will be stunning, but not unrealistic. If they do that and score just 63 points in 40 minutes of basketball, it would be historic

National semi-final

No. 6 Clemson final No. 4 Chestnut brown

No. 7 Texas final No. 9 Texas A&M

National Championship

No. 7 Texas final No. 6 Clemson

