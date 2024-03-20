Boyfriend Aryna Sabalenka dead, Belarusian ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov (42), Pittsburgh Penguins





By means of Anna Pavlou and Simon Brunsdon

UPDATED: Mixed reports have emerged regarding the cause of death of Konstantin Koltsov – the boyfriend of tennis superstar Aryna Sabalenka. On Tuesday evening, news emerged that the 42-year-old ice hockey player and coach had suddenly died in Miami. Sabalenka is also in Miami this week preparing for the Miami Open. READ MORE: Knights swing the ax as legend predicts an epic fall READ MORE: Tszyu versus 197cm freak who 'no one should fight' READ MORE: Gould's brutal Latrell truth as details revealed in Vegas at 2am Multiple reports claim that Sabalenka plans to play the tournament after all, although this has not been made official. Police in Miami said the death was “an apparent suicide” and that “no foul play is suspected.” However, news outlet Telegraf reports that Koltsov died of “a dislodged blood clot”. Koltsov was part of the Belarusian national team at the 2002 and 2010 Winter Olympics. Aryna Sabalenka and Koltsov have been together since 2021. @sabalenka_aryna (@sabalenka_aryna) Russian club Salavat Yulaev announced the news on Tuesday “It is with great sadness that we inform you that Salavat Yulaev's coach, Konstantin Koltsov, has passed away,” Russian club Salavat Yulaev said. “He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues and fans. Konstantin Evgenievich forever wrote himself into the history of our club. Konstantin Koltsov played for Belarus in 2008. (Getty) “May he rest in peace.” The 42-year-old also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the National Hockey League between 2002 and 2006. In 2008, he won the Russian Super League title with his local club Salavat Yulaev, where he later returned as coach. Aryna Sabalenka and Koltsov have been together since 2021. @sabalenka_aryna (@sabalenka_aryna) Sabalenka and Koltsov have been together since 2021. The 2024 Australian Open champion was defeated in the round of 16 at Indian Wells last week. The 25-year-old will play her opening match at the Miami Open on Friday If you or someone you know needs immediate support, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or via lifeline.org.au. In case of emergency you can call 000.

