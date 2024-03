Retired Belarusian hockey player Konstantin Koltsov dies in Florida at the age of 42

MIAMI (AP) Former Belarusian hockey player Konstantin Koltsov, who coached in the KHL, has died in Florida, police said Tuesday. He was 42. Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome confirmed Koltsov's death in a statement to The Associated Press. Police said the death was an apparent suicide and there was no foul play. Koltsov has been an assistant coach at Salavat Yulaev Ufa for the past two seasons. He also served as a staff assistant for the Belarusian men's national team. National coach Dmitry Baskov called Koltsov's death an irreparable loss. “Konstantin was one of the indisputable leaders of our team, a talented progressive coach, a smart player,” Baskov said in a statement. He was an example of toughness, hard work, dedication and an idol for many Belarusian boys and his colleagues. It is difficult and unfair when such people leave so early. Koltsov played in 144 NHL games for the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2003 to 2006 after being selected in the first round of the 1999 draft, with twelve goals and 26 assists. The Penguins offered their condolences to Koltsov's family and friends in a statement. Koltsov played most of his career in the Russian Superleague, which evolved into the KHL. He ended up at Dynamo Minsk in 2015/16 and moved into coaching. Salavat Yulaev Ufa expressed sadness over the death of Koltsov, who won a Gagarin Cup championship with the club as a player in 2010–11. He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues and fans, the team said in a statement. (Koltsov) wrote himself into the history of our club forever. Koltsov was dating the second-ranked women's tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, who was scheduled to play in the Miami Open tournament that started Tuesday. A spokesperson for the Miami Open said late Tuesday afternoon that Sabalenka had not withdrawn from the event. As one of the 32 seeded players in the women's division, Sabalenka received a bye in the first round. She is scheduled to make her first appearance in the 2024 edition of the tournament in the second round on Thursday, when she will face the winner of a match between two-time grand champion Simona Halep and Paula Badosa. Messages sent to Sabalenka's publicist were not immediately returned. Sabalenka is a 25-year-old, also from Belarus, who won the Australian Open for her second consecutive title at Melbourne Park in January. She appeared on the Netflix docuseries Break Point and spoke emotionally about her father's death in his early 40s. ___ This story contains a discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 988. ___ AP Sports: https://apnews.com/sports

