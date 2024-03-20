Penn State, Ohio State and Rutgers earn Lacrosse Awards





ROSEMONT, Ill. The Big Ten Conference has announced the awards for men's lacrosse players for games played March 12-17. Offensive player of the week

Will Peden, Penn State

Jr. A Downington, Pa. Malvern Prep Turned in a five-point performance in No. 8 Penn States 13-7 win over Marquette in Springfield, Pennsylvania.

Scored four goals (on five shots on goal) and an assist against the Golden Eagles

Ranks third in team scoring with 19 points (11 goals, eight assists)

The Academic All-Big Ten selection collects his first Big Ten Offensive Player award

Penn State's Final Offensive Player of the Week: Matt Traynor (March 12, 2024) Defensive Player of the Week

Cullen Brown, Ohio State

So. D Silver Spring, Md. The Landon School Collected a team-best seven ground balls against No. 7 Denver on March 17

Helped the Buckeyes limit the Pioneers to their lowest scoring game of the season

Recorded a ground ball and caused a turnover in OSU's 16-10 win over Detroit Mercy on March 12

Takes home his first-ever Big Ten Defensive Player award

Ohio State's Final Defensive Player of the Week: Connor Cmiel (February 6, 2024) Specialist of the week

Cardin Stoller, Rutgers

Fr. G Owings Mills, Md. Boys Latin School Made a Big Ten season-high 19 saves (including one at the buzzer) for No. 19 Rutgers in a 10-9 win over UMass in Farmingdale, NY

He gave up only two goals in the second half and held the Minutemen scoreless for the final twelve minutes of the game

Most saves recorded by a Rutgers goalie since February 9, 2022

Honored for the first time as Big Tens Specialist of the Week

Latest Rutgers Specialist of the Week: Jonathan Dugenio (April 26, 2022) Freshmen of the week

Cardin Stoller, Rutgers

Fr. G Owings Mills, Md. Boys Latin School Helped Rutgers to a come-from-behind 10-9 victory over UMass in a neutral-court game in Farmingdale, NY

He recorded 19 saves, the most by a Rutgers goalie over a span of 38 games

Only two second-half goals allowed for the Minutemen, losing three man-up opportunities at the same time

Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the third time this season

Final Rutgers Freshman of the Week: Colin Kurdyla (March 12, 2024) 2024 Big Ten Men's Lacrosse Weekly Awards

February 6 O: Gannon Matthews, Jr., A, OSU

D: Connor Cmiel, Sr., M, OSU

S: Luke Wierman, Gr., FO, MD

F: Cardin Stoller, Fr., G, RU February 13 O: Matt Traynor, Jr., M, PSU

D: Scott Smith, Sr., D, JHU

S: Logan Callahan, Jr., FO, JHU

F: Kyle Lehman, Fr., A, PSU February 20 O: Michael Boehm, Sr., A, ME

D: Ajax Zappitello, Sr., D, MD

S: Logan McNaney, Gr., G, MD

F: Caleb Fyock, Fr., G, OSU February 27 O: Eric Spanos, Jr., M, MD

D: Alex Ross, So., D, PSU

S: Luke Wierman, Gr., FO, MD

F: Cardin Stoller, Fr., G, RU March 5th O: TJ Malone, Gr., A, PSU

D: Beaudan Szuluk, Gr., D, JHU

S: Jack Fracyon, Jr., G, PSU

F: Colin Kurdyla, Fr., M, RU 12 March O: Matt Traynor, Jr., M, PSU

D: Sam Sweeney, Gr., LSM, PSU

S: Jack Fracyon, Jr., G, PSU

F: Colin Kurdyla, Fr., M, RU March 19 O: Will Peden, Jr., A, PSU

D: Cullen Brown, So., D, OSU

S: Cardin Stoller, Fr., G, RU

F: Cardin Stoller, Fr., G, RU

