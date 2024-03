Long Island Park will host the Cricket World Cup match in June

EASTMEADOW, NY — Formerly played only in Britain's colonies, where the sport was first recognized, cricket's popularity is exploding worldwide, and for the first time ever, the Cricket World Cup will be contested on American soil. One of the three locations in America will be in our own backyard – Eisenhower Park on Long Island – but locals are struggling to get tickets. The Cricket World Cup trophy was escorted through Eisenhower Park on Tuesday, hoisted by star players past and present. “It's a heavy emotion, and I'm so excited because it's a childhood dream,” said Albertson cricket fan Joshua John. John brought along his daughter Olivia to share his passion for cricket with her. “This is the first time we're hosting the World Cup here in the United States, and I'm very, very honored and pleased that Nassau County was chosen as one of the locations here in Americasaid Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. They will host India-Pakistan, one of the biggest rivalries in sports. It is one of eight matches to play this summer in a temporary stadium with 34,000 seats. “Hopefully I will be here live to witness history here in the United States as well,” said Chris Gayle, a retired cricket batsman from the West Indies. “It's like a dream come true for every cricketer, and every cricketer wants to play in the World Cup before he retires,” Team USA cricket pitcher Ali Khan said. And every cricket fan wants to see one up close and personal, but… “I've asked a lot of people. I don't know one person who got the ticket,” said Westbury resident Shaikh Shakil. Shakil and his neighbors are frustrated; games are sold out and tickets are resold for thousands of dollars. “Those tickets are selling for five to 10 times the price,” he said. The International Cricket Council says the lottery was fair; it had millions of requests. The province is planning watch parties. When the tournament is over and the stands are taken down, the ICC will leave Nassau County with a world-class cricket field and practice facilities. “Leaving that as a legacy for the community and for cricket in the US will be one of the benefits,” said ICC CEO Geoff Allardice. Cricket wicket sensation is on its way. It is estimated that 1.2 billion people around the world will tune in to watch the match between India and Pakistan on June 9. More from CBS News Jennifer McLogan During her decades-long career, Jennifer McLogan has been recognized for her breaking news reporting and live reporting on major stories, including the September 11 attacks, Superstorm Sandy, the Gilgo Beach Murders, the Long Island Rail Road massacre and the TWA crash . Flight 800, the bombing by Philadelphia police of the radical group Move, the fires in the Pine Barrens in the Hamptons and major snowstorms paralyzing the Northeast. In sports, she covered Super Bowl XLVI, World Series with both the Yankees and Mets, NBA Finals with Michael Jordan and the death of Arthur Ashe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/india-pakistan-2024-cricket-world-cup-long-island-eisenhower-park/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos