Eagles' Jalen Hurts will reportedly pay for the high school football player's funeral





Jalen Hurts is helping his old high school rival in a major way. In the wake of the tragic death of a Houston football player, Hurts has decided to pay for the teen's funeral. NFL Media reported this on Tuesday. Jarvon Coles, an 18-year-old who played football at North Shore High School, was found by police with a gunshot wound, unresponsive and having a seizure at a party the night of March 9. After attempts were made to resuscitate Cole, he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a local hospital. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they believed the shooter or shooters “intentionally fired” in the direction of the house party Coles was attending from about a block away as the suspects left the scene in a car. The suspects remain on the run. In addition to playing linebacker for North Shore High School, Coles was also a strong student. He had a GPA of 4.1 and had been accepted to 15 colleges, his grandfather told KHOU 11 News. Coles recently visited Lamar University, where he planned to play football after being a two-time first-team linebacker. Coles' funeral took place on Saturday. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and Houston Mayor John Whitmire declared the day “Jarvon Coles Day” and the teen was buried. Hurts also sent a video message to the family prior to the funeral, according to KHOU 11 News. Hurts grew up in nearby Channelview, Texas, where he attended Channelview High School. North Shore is one of the neighboring towns. Get more out of the National Football League Follow your favorites for information about games, news and more

